39% Of Skills May Be Obsolete By 2030, WEF Jobs Report Warns

A new report shows the most in-demand jobs as AI and automation change industries worldwide.

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Future of Jobs report (PDF link) lists the jobs expected to grow the most in the next five years.

Here’s what you need to know.

AI’s Impact On Job Market

The report surveyed over 1,000 global executives, representing over 14 million workers in 55 economies.

Most executives—86%—believe AI and related technologies will significantly change their businesses by 2030.

Key points include:

AI & Information Processing : This technology is expected to create about 11 million new jobs while displacing around 9 million, leading to net job growth in AI fields.

Robotics and Autonomous Systems : While some jobs may be replaced, many positions will support robotic tasks.

Broadening Digital Access: 60% of businesses see this as essential to their operations.

Despite advances in AI, human workers are still crucial. New job opportunities will emerge in big data, cybersecurity, and human-focused roles such as talent management and customer service.

The Fastest-Growing Jobs

According to the report, technology-related roles are expected to grow most by 2030.

Leading the pack are positions like:

Big Data Specialists FinTech Engineers AI and Machine Learning Specialists Software and Applications Developers Security Management Specialists Data Warehousing Specialists Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Specialists UI and UX Designers Light Truck or Delivery Services Drivers Internet of Things Specialists Data Analysts and Scientists Environmental Engineers Information Security Analysts DevOps Engineer Renewable Energy Engineers

The demand for tech workers is increasing as businesses adopt AI, information processing technologies, and robotics.

The report notes that “AI and big data are the fastest-growing skills,” followed by networks, cybersecurity, and technology literacy.

Green jobs, like Electric Vehicle Specialists and Environmental Engineers, are also among the fastest-growing roles due to efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

While tech jobs grow the fastest in percentage terms, the largest increase in actual job numbers is expected in traditional frontline roles.

These include:

Farmworkers, Labourers, and Other Agricultural Workers Light Truck or Delivery Services Drivers Software and Applications Developers Building Framers, Finishers, and Related Trades Workers Shop Salespersons Food Processing and Related Trades Workers Car, Van and Motorcycle Drivers Nursing Professionals Food and Beverage Serving Workers General and Operations Managers Social Work and Counselling Professionals Project Managers University and Higher Education Teachers Secondary Education Teachers Personal Care Aides

Care economy jobs, such as nursing professionals, social workers, counselors, and personal care aides, are also expected to grow significantly.

The Most In Demand Skills

As job roles transform, so do the skills required to perform them successfully.

The Future of Jobs Report finds that, on average, workers can expect 39% of their core skills to become outdated over the next five years.

However, this “skill instability” has slowed compared to the predictions in previous editions of the report, potentially due to increasing employee reskilling and upskilling rates.

Employers surveyed identified the following as the top skills workers will need in 2025 and beyond:

Analytical thinking

Resilience, flexibility, and agility

Leadership and social influence

AI and big data

Networks and cybersecurity

Technological literacy

Creative thinking

Curiosity and lifelong learning

Environmental stewardship

Systems thinking

Skills such as manual dexterity, endurance, precision, and basic skills such as reading, writing, and math are expected to be in less demand.

The report notes:

“Manual dexterity, endurance, and precision stand out with notable net declines in skills demand, with 24% of respondents foreseeing a decrease in their importance.”

Preparing The Workforce

The report highlights the need to upskill and reskill workers due to upcoming skill changes. Employers can upskill 29% of their staff and redeploy 19%, but 11% may not receive the necessary training.

The report states:

“If the world’s workforce was made up of 100 people, 59 would need training by 2030.”

To address these challenges, 85% of employers plan to focus on upskilling current workers, 70% will hire new staff with needed skills, and 50% aim to move workers from declining jobs to growing ones.

Saadia Zahidi, the Managing Director at the World Economic Forum, emphasized the need for collective action:

“The disruptions of recent years have underscored the importance of foresight and collective action. We hope this report will inspire an ambitious, multistakeholder agenda—one that equips workers, businesses, governments, educators, and civil society to navigate the complex transitions ahead.”

What Does This Mean?

The rise of AI and data-driven marketing is reshaping SEO roles.

Here’s what matters:

SEO pros need AI basics. Understanding machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and analytics tools is becoming essential for managing automated systems and content optimization. While AI helps create content, success needs human insight. Focus on storytelling and brand strategy that connects with users and satisfies search intent. Better tools mean more data. Winners will be those who can turn metrics into effective campaigns and prove ROI. Privacy and data protection knowledge sets you apart. Expect more overlap with security teams. SEO isn’t solo work anymore. Success means working well with devs, AI teams, and product managers.

Bottom line: Blend AI and analytics skills with human creativity and strategy to stay competitive.

