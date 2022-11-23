YouTube Brings Photo Editing & Quizzes To Community Posts

YouTube is giving creators new tools to work with when publishing community posts, with the addition of photo editing features and interactive quizzes.

Community posts are social media-style updates available to YouTube channels with 500 subscribers or more.

YouTube surfaces posts in users’ recommendation feeds and the Community tab on channel pages.

A community post can include text, photos, videos, GIFs, and polls. Now, YouTube is rolling out in-app photo editing tools to more creators and experimenting with the ability to add quizzes to posts.

Here’s more about the updates announced today for YouTube community posts.

Quizzes In YouTube Videos

YouTube is running an experiment with a small number of creators, which allows them to add quizzes to community posts.

Quizzes are a new, interactive way for creators to engage with viewers. Creators in the beta can create quizzes the same way as other kinds of community posts.

I am already brainstorming different ways YouTube channels can take advantage of quizzes in community posts.

An idea immediately comes to mind is running a quiz based on your latest video. You can include questions users would have to watch your latest video to answer.

If you incentivize users to take the quiz with a contest or a simple shout-out, you could potentially drive more repeat viewers to your content.

With this being an experiment, YouTube may expand access to quizzes if they receive positive feedback.

Photo Editing On YouTube On iOS

YouTube creators on Apple’s iOS can now add filters, text, and stickers to images when creating community posts in the YouTube app.

YouTube brought these features to Android earlier in the year, and now they’re rolling out on iOS.

A small, randomly selected group of creators with access to the Community tab can test this on iOS phones.

For more on what’s new for YouTube creators, see the latest community update below:

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock