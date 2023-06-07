WordPress Now Has An AI Content Generator – Free Access Available

Jetpack unveiled a new WordPress plugin that integrates AI directly into the WordPress editor, allowing publishers to generate content within the WordPress publishing workflow.

Jetpack by Automattic

Automattic is a software development company that is behind many widely used plugins, software and websites, like WooCommerce, WordPress.com, Tumblr, Akismet and Jetpack.

Founded by Matt Mullenweg, the developer and founder of WordPress, Automattic contributes to many open source projects like WordPress, WordCamp US, and bbPress.

Although Automattic is a wholly separate company from the non-profit WordPress.org, the expertise from developing for and contributing to the WordPress makes Automattic software the gold standard for plugins.

Jetpack AI Assistant

Jetpack took the wraps off a new plugin called Jetpack AI Assistant to serve as a writing assistant for publishers.

The plugin makes the AI assistant available within the WordPress editor block within a chat-like interface, what is known as a conversational user interface.

That means you basically just write what you want in a conversational manner, like texting a person.

If you’re already familiar with ChatGPT then using the Jetpack AI content generator will be familiar.

The process of telling the AI what you want is referred to as writing a “prompt.”

If the resulting content needs editing, tell it to rewrite it with whatever you feel is missing from the content.

Video showing the conversational user interface:

Jetpack AI Assistant Interface

The AI Assistant is contained within the block editing interface.

Here’s a video showing how it’s selected:

Adaptive Writing Tones

The AI content generator has selectable writing tones that it calls Adaptive Tones that changes the writing style.

These are the writing tone options:

Formal

Informal

Optimistic

Humorous

Serious

Skeptical

Empathetic

Confident

Passionate

Provocative

Video Demonstrating Adaptive Tone

Title & Summary Generation

Creating titles and summaries are a bit of a pain. Jetpack’s AI plugin handles these writing chores.

Content Translation

Content translation works by choosing the translation option and selecting the language. The content that is on the editor automatically translates to the new language.

Spelling and Grammar Correction

Another great feature is the ability to automatically go through the document and correct spelling and grammar.

Video Showing Spelling & Grammar Correction

How Much Does WordPress AI Content Generator Cost?

There are 20 free requests available and thereafter it costs $20 per month for users of the WordPress CMS.

Those who use WordPress.com get it for free.

These prices are not set in stone. The announcement states:

“Give the Jetpack AI Assistant block a whirl! It’s ready for you to explore, with 20 free requests on us. After that, it’s just $10 per month. Also, exciting news for WordPress.com users — the Jetpack AI Assistant is available free of charge on all WordPress.com sites for a limited time. Note that Jetpack AI is an experimental feature, so pricing may change in the future.”

If all you need is a solution for generating content for WordPress, then using the Jetpack AI plugin makes sense, especially considering that the content generation happens within the WordPress editing workflow. No cutting and pasting from one app to another.

The cost of the WordPress content generator plugin is half the price of ChatGPT, $10 per month, currently with no upper limits on requests.

The free version of the Jetpack plugin allows up to twenty free requests, with all features available for use. Thereafter users must upgrade to make more requests.

Upgrading to the paid version unlocks high volume requests and priority support.

At this time there is no upper limit to the amount of requests that can be made using the paid version.

Read the announcement of the new plugin:

Meet Your New Creative Writing Partner — The Jetpack AI Assistant

