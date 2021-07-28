Try It Free
Why Intent and Design Is Important in Digital PR [Podcast]

Why Intent & Design Is Important in Digital PR

Our host Loren Baker sat down with the CEO of NeoMam Studios, Gisele Navarro, to talk about the importance of design and intent in Digital PR. Early in her career, Gisele started exploring formats of linkable content and testing content that was outside the norm. That’s when she realized there was a need for creative content in SEO and link building strategies.

In this episode, Giselle shares her creative process for building a successful link building campaign utilizing design and ways to bridge the gap between SEO and PR.

00:00 Intro
01:02 Who is Gisele Navarro?
03:40 What got Gisele into Link Building during the infancy of the internet?
08:15 The big gap between SEO and PR
13:57 The way Gisele and her team worked with PR teams
21:10 The process of how a campaign is started
25:19 What the travel club publishers loved talking about
30:43 How Gisele created her craft through inspirations
34:40 Does Gisele use Ahrefs?
35:56 What other inspiration did Gisele brought to NeoMam?
44:07 Why Gisele is motivated to share other people’s work
53:25 What was it like living in England?
56:32 Outro

Brent Csutoras

Brent Csutoras

Consultant at Brent Csutoras

Managing Partner at Search Engine Journal and a Digital Marketing Consultant, providing consulting, training, and coaching services at an hourly ... [Read full bio]

