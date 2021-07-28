Why Intent and Design Is Important in Digital PR [Podcast]

Why Intent & Design Is Important in Digital PR

Our host Loren Baker sat down with the CEO of NeoMam Studios, Gisele Navarro, to talk about the importance of design and intent in Digital PR. Early in her career, Gisele started exploring formats of linkable content and testing content that was outside the norm. That’s when she realized there was a need for creative content in SEO and link building strategies.

In this episode, Giselle shares her creative process for building a successful link building campaign utilizing design and ways to bridge the gap between SEO and PR.

00:00 Intro

01:02 Who is Gisele Navarro?

03:40 What got Gisele into Link Building during the infancy of the internet?

08:15 The big gap between SEO and PR

13:57 The way Gisele and her team worked with PR teams

21:10 The process of how a campaign is started

25:19 What the travel club publishers loved talking about

30:43 How Gisele created her craft through inspirations

34:40 Does Gisele use Ahrefs?

35:56 What other inspiration did Gisele brought to NeoMam?

44:07 Why Gisele is motivated to share other people’s work

53:25 What was it like living in England?

56:32 Outro

Follow Search Engine Journal on YouTube.

Follow Gisele Navarro on LinkedIn and Twitter.