Twitter Rolls Out Search Keywords Ads To All Advertisers

Twitter is rolling out a new ad unit called Search Keywords Ads that allows users to promote sponsored tweets in search results.

Advertisers will now be able to pay for their tweets to appear at the top of search results for specific keywords.

The feature is similar to the promoted tweets that appear in users’ timelines but with the added benefit of appearing in search results.

This will allow advertisers to reach a wider audience, as users searching for specific keywords will now be exposed to sponsored tweets.

Advertisers can find Search Keywords Ads as a new campaign objective within the Twitter Ads interface.

As the company states in the tweet above, the new Search Keywords Ads objective is designed to drive conversions to advertiser websites.

Twitter’s Search Keywords Ads are unique in that they only target users actively searching for specific keywords, which provides a more accurate signal of user intent.

For maximum relevance, you’ll need to utilize the Twitter Pixel or Conversion API on your website.

Twitter intends to expand Search Keywords Ads to other advertising objectives in the future.

Like other promoted tweets, search ads will be clearly labeled as “promoted,” which will help differentiate advertisements from organic tweets.

Search Keywords Ads can potentially be a significant revenue generator for Twitter, which the company needs right now.

Reuters reports that in December, ad spend on Twitter dropped by 71%.

This decline is attributed to top advertisers reducing their spending on the social media platform following the takeover by Elon Musk.

Will the introduction of search ads help lure advertisers back?

We may learn more about Twitter’s plans to boost revenue later this week when the company holds its earnings call.

