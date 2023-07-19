Twitter To Launch Job Listings For Verified Organizations

Twitter is close to officially launching new features that allow Verified Organizations to post job listings to Twitter profiles.

Some Verified Organizations have already posted job listings.

Screenshot from Twitter, July 2023

The jobs listed below the Twitter bio and audience numbers link interested applicants directly to the job listing on the company website or other job networks.

Twitter also created an official @TwitterHiring account.

Twitter’s @Verfied invited more companies to sign up for Verified Organizations without mentioning the new ability to post a job.

Did you know Verified Organizations with affiliated accounts receive 2x more reach on Twitter? Verified Organizations allows forward-thinking businesses to reach their customers organically and authentically. Sign up today: https://t.co/scBfvzsezi — Twitter Verified (@verified) July 18, 2023

One benefit of the Verified Organizations subscription is custom profiles, which could be how some companies post job listings, and others post items for sale.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk hinted at Twitter jobs – as well as Twitter dating – in May.

Interesting idea, maybe jobs too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2023

Competition For LinkedIn Jobs?

If Twitter were to establish a hiring platform similar to LinkedIn’s, which currently attracts over 52 million job seekers, it could boost Twitter’s revenue and user engagement.

Twitter charges companies at least $1,000 monthly for the Verified Organizations program.

It will (hopefully) encourage more Twitter users to post high-quality content that would leave a positive impression on potential employers.

Benefits Of Using Twitter For Hiring

Hiring companies could capitalize on the platform’s widespread usage and diverse user base, potentially attracting a broader range of candidates from different geographical locations and professional backgrounds.

Using hashtags in job postings could help streamline the search for employers and job seekers, as individuals can easily find job posts relevant to their interests or expertise.

Twitter’s retweet function would also increase the visibility of job listings, allowing them to reach even further through network connections.

Overall, the social nature of the platform would foster a more personal and interactive recruitment process, giving candidates a chance to engage with potential employers and gain insight into the company culture.

Featured image: Rokas Tenys/Shutterstock