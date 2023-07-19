Register Today
Twitter To Launch Job Listings For Verified Organizations

Twitter allows Verified Organizations to post jobs to Twitter profiles. Take a look at the new features for hiring companies and job seekers.

  • Twitter is preparing to launch new features that enable verified organizations to post job listings directly on their Twitter profiles.
  • The feature was hinted at by Twitter CEO Elon Musk back in May, extending the platform's functionalities beyond its original design.
  • Twitter could attracted a portion of the over 52 million job seekers currently using LinkedIn's hiring platform.
Twitter is close to officially launching new features that allow Verified Organizations to post job listings to Twitter profiles.

Some Verified Organizations have already posted job listings.

Screenshot from Twitter, July 2023

The jobs listed below the Twitter bio and audience numbers link interested applicants directly to the job listing on the company website or other job networks.

Twitter To Launch Job Listings For Verified OrganizationsScreenshot from Twitter, July 2023

Twitter also created an official @TwitterHiring account.

Twitter To Launch Job Listings For Verified OrganizationsScreenshot from Twitter, July 2023

Twitter’s @Verfied invited more companies to sign up for Verified Organizations without mentioning the new ability to post a job.

One benefit of the Verified Organizations subscription is custom profiles, which could be how some companies post job listings, and others post items for sale.

Twitter To Launch Job Listings For Verified OrganizationsScreenshot from Twitter, July 2023

Twitter CEO Elon Musk hinted at Twitter jobs – as well as Twitter dating – in May.

Competition For LinkedIn Jobs?

If Twitter were to establish a hiring platform similar to LinkedIn’s, which currently attracts over 52 million job seekers, it could boost Twitter’s revenue and user engagement.

Twitter charges companies at least $1,000 monthly for the Verified Organizations program.

It will (hopefully) encourage more Twitter users to post high-quality content that would leave a positive impression on potential employers.

Benefits Of Using Twitter For Hiring

Hiring companies could capitalize on the platform’s widespread usage and diverse user base, potentially attracting a broader range of candidates from different geographical locations and professional backgrounds.

Using hashtags in job postings could help streamline the search for employers and job seekers, as individuals can easily find job posts relevant to their interests or expertise.

Twitter’s retweet function would also increase the visibility of job listings, allowing them to reach even further through network connections.

Overall, the social nature of the platform would foster a more personal and interactive recruitment process, giving candidates a chance to engage with potential employers and gain insight into the company culture.

Featured image: Rokas Tenys/Shutterstock

Category Careers News Twitter
Kristi Hines Associate Editor at Search Engine Journal

Kristi Hines is an Associate Editor for Search Engine Journal.

