Twitter Adds Public View Counts To Tweets

Twitter will start showing all users how many impressions other people's' tweets get.

Elon Musk announced today that Twitter will now display view counts on tweets, giving users more insight into the reach of other users’ content.

Twitter’s tweet view count, otherwise known as impressions, was previously only available to the account that published the tweet.

The exception, as Musk notes, are videos, which have traditionally displayed a view count.

A tweet’s view count will be displayed under the main content and will update in real time as the tweet is viewed.

The decision to make tweet impressions public appears to be motivated by the idea that it will make Twitter look more active.

Tweet view counts will give outside observers a better understanding of the potential reach and impact content can have on Twitter. In Musk’s view, this could encourage more people to join and participate on Twitter.

For brands and businesses, view counts will be a helpful way to measure the reach and engagement of sponsored content on the platform.

Knowing how many impressions other peoples’ tweets get can also help businesses identify genuine influencers in their niche, as engagement numbers don’t tell the whole story.

As others have already pointed out, public view counts can potentially expose accounts that artificially inflate their engagement and follower numbers.

In time we’ll come to know who genuinely has an audience on Twitter and who has a large percentage of inactive followers.

Featured Image: Phil Pasquini/Shutterstock

