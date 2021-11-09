The Biggest PPC Trends of 2022, According to 23 Experts [Ebook]

Ready to be more successful at PPC in 2022?
Then you need to keep up-to-date with PPC trends and strategies.
This ebook is filled with the insights you need.
We interviewed 23 top PPC marketing experts to learn what trends in 2022 will matter the most in paid media – paid search, paid social, remarketing, and more.
In PPC Trends 2022, you’ll find out which PPC trends will dominate the year. Then, use your newfound knowledge to plan your strategy.
Discover the PPC trends that will dominate 2022 with this ebook:
- Automation
- First-Party Data
- Audience Targeting & Segmentation
- Testing
- Diversification
And more.
We created this guide with our partners – TrueClicks, Titan Growth, and Rock Content – featuring uncensored and unfiltered wisdom and tips straight from the experts about how to succeed in PPC in 2022.
Read insights from these experts:
- Andrea Atzori, Co-Founder & Director, Ambire
- Julie Friedman Bacchini, President, Neptune Moon
- Amalia Biro, Instructor, BCIT & Google Ads consultant, Good AF Consulting
- Amy Bishop, Owner & Digital Marketing Consultant, Cultivative
- Duane Brown, CEO & Head of Strategy, Take Some Risk
- Ilya Cherepakhin, Consulting Manager, MightyHive
- Akville DeFazio, President, AKvertise
- Jeff Ferguson, Partner, Amplitude Digital
- Brad Geddes, Co-Founder, Adalysis
- Amy Hebdon, Founder, Paid Search Magic
- Navah Hopkins, VP of Strategic Marketing, Adzooma
- Mark Irvine, Director of Paid Media, SearchLab Digital
- Pauline Jakober, Founder & CEO, Group Twenty Seven
- Tim Jensen, Campaign Manager, Clix Marketing
- Robyn Johnson, CEO, and Founder, Marketplace Blueprint
- Sean Johnston, VP of Digital Advertising, Closed Loop
- Jonathan A. Kagan, VP Search, 9Rooftops
- Aaron Levy, Head of Paid Search, Tinuiti
- Melissa Mackey, Paid Search Manager, MerkleB2B
- Brooke Osmundson, Senior Director Client Strategy, NordicClick Interactive
- Kimberly Shah, Senior Account Executive, Microsoft Advertising
- Frederick Vallaeys, Co-Founder & CEO, Optmyzr
- AJ Wilcox, Founder, B2Linked