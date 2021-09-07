Do you love data? Are you looking for help to successfully guide your SEO strategy and career in the right direction for 2022?

If so, you don’t want to miss Search Engine Journal’s inaugural industry survey report, The State of SEO 2021: Insights, Opportunities & Threats.

In it, you’ll find insights from 2,830 SEO professionals with varying salaries, levels of experience, specializations, and more from around the world.

If you want to know what’s actually happening in the world of SEO, how it’s changed over the last year, and where you fit in – get to the source. That’s what we did.

No more guessing if you’re alone in your strategy, or if you’re charging your clients enough – now you have industry trends from a reliable source.

This report was designed specifically for you, to help you grow your business and stay ahead of your competition.

Using this data, you can get a leg up on the competition and spot new opportunities.

This annual report (we are planning to update it every year) has unique data, graphs, and insights from thousands of SEO professionals condensed into 49 pages for your reading – and strategizing – pleasure.

In Search Engine Journal’s ‘The State of SEO 2021’ report, you’ll find:

12 Top Insights on the State of SEO.

SEO Career Insights. Take a look at current salaries, job titles, and experience levels for in-house SEO pros, freelancers, and founders.

Take a look at current salaries, job titles, and experience levels for in-house SEO pros, freelancers, and founders. The Value of SEO. Learn how digital marketing budgets are allocated, where time is spent on SEO activities, and how the value of SEO is measured.

Learn how digital marketing budgets are allocated, where time is spent on SEO activities, and how the value of SEO is measured. SEO Challenges & Threats. Get insight into the last 12 months of the pandemic, traffic levels, resource gaps, and more. Plus, we look at the biggest threats to SEO over the next two years.

Get insight into the last 12 months of the pandemic, traffic levels, resource gaps, and more. Plus, we look at the biggest threats to SEO over the next two years. SEO Trends & Opportunities. See what the top drivers of SEO will be, as well as emergent factors you should be paying attention to.

See what the top drivers of SEO will be, as well as emergent factors you should be paying attention to. SEO Clients: Budgets & Expectations. Explore insights for agencies looking to hone in on customer experience, including average budgets, client expectations, and the services clients are requesting the most.

In each section, you’ll also find key insights for B2B and B2C marketers, as well as both agency and in-house SEO professionals.

Use this information to improve the way you do business. After all, your decisions are only as good as the data you use to inform them.

Download your free copy now.

The State of SEO survey report – created in partnership with Straight North – will provide you with insights to make better-informed choices for your next year of strategic planning.

Download this report for insights from Search Engine Journal’s Special Projects Editor, Shelley Walsh.

The report also contains insight and commentary from other top SEO and marketing professionals including Barry Adams, Eric Enge, Kevin Indig, Kristina Azarenko, Jason Barnard, Jamie Indigo, Izzi Smith, and more.

A big thanks 👏 to the Search Engine Journal community members who participated to make this report possible!

*Breakdown of survey participants by industry: 1,223 from B2B sector, 951 from B2C, 779 from agencies, 779 from in-house brands, and 298 from independent contractors/freelancers.