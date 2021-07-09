Shopify SEO – How Shopify Is Making Their SEO Better [Podcast]

Loren Baker, our host, spoke with Kevin Indig of Shopify, who shared his insights into the challenges of Enterprise SEO and e-commerce with us.

In this episode, we’ll learn about Shopify and its features, as well as its benefits and drawbacks and how it helps businesses and startups gain exposure.

0:46: Who is Kevin Indig?

5:46: Managing Discontinued Items

9:23: Redirects

12:18: E-commerce Optimization

15:19: What is the edge of Shopify on E-commerce platforms?

20:48: What are your recommendations on image files?

22:51: Custom Directory Structures

25:35: Do you recommend internally linking products and collections to blog posts that are currently getting traffic?

30:08: E-commerce sites and Marketplace Partnership

36:47: Pre-existing logistical logistics system inventory

38:42: Tracking products

41:16: Shopify Plus vs. Shopify

45:52: Preparing for the holidays

Additionally, as an additional benefit, Loren and Kevin went live again answering additional questions that our audience had, which you can review here below:

1:08: How to utilize a Shopify site with limited budget.

4:09: Kevin explains Shopify powered sites and Google partnerships.

10:02: Most important content part of the PDP page for Kevin.

14:59: Kevin’s tips for speeding things up and prioritizing the rendering of apps upon load.

19:16 Shopify’s take on duplicate content and handling multiple URLs.

24:59: Kevin’s opinion if the number of products are a ranking factor.

29:43: SEOs acknowledgement on the lifetime value of a customer.

