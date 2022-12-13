SEO Trends 2023, According To 24 Experts [Ebook]

In a fast-paced industry like SEO, a lot can happen over the course of a year – which is why you want to make sure you stay ahead of the curve.
So, how can you gain a competitive edge in 2023?
What SEO strategies and tactics will help you dominate the SERPs and earn more revenue?
In the latest edition of our SEO Trends ebook, you’ll find answers to your most burning questions and tips to influence the way you optimize for search.
We’ve gathered helpful insights from 24 of today’s top experts; they’ll share what happened in SEO over the past year and what they expect to happen next year.
Download SEO Trends 2023 now and discover the retrospective and forward-thinking insights you need to help prepare for 2023.
You’ll learn how to recalibrate your SEO strategy for maximum results by identifying the key trends that will affect the search landscape next year.
Some of the SEO trends covered in this ebook are:
- Search features and rich results.
- AI content tools.
- On-page factors.
- And more.
If you’re an SEO professional planning for 2023, this ebook has just what you need to set up a successful SEO strategy.
You’ll learn where the biggest and most impactful changes may happen and how the experts recommend you respond.
This guide will also help you understand the core best practices of SEO to insulate yourself from new updates and shifts in trends.
Grab your copy today; get direct insight and tips straight from the experts about how to succeed in SEO in 2023.
This year’s SEO experts are:
- Azeem Ahmad, digital marketing lead at Azeem Digital.
- Rebecca Berbel, product marketing manager at Oncrawl.
- Jeff Coyle, co-founder & chief strategy officer at MarketMuse.
- Renee Girard, associate director, SEO at Crate & Barrel Holdings.
- Chris Haines, senior SEO specialist at Ahrefs.
- Joshua Hardwick, head of content at Ahrefs.
- Jeannie Hill, digital marketing consultant & SEO at Hill Web Creations.
- Kevin Indig, growth advisor.
- Russ Jeffery, director of ecosystem and product strategy at Duda.
- Jeremy Knauff, CEO at Spartan Media.
- Olesia Korobka, SEO entrepreneur at Fajela.com.
- Christina LeVasseur, SEO consultant at MediaSesh.
- Ludwig Makhyan, co-founder of Mazeless Enterprise SEO.
- Jesse McDonald, global SEO strategist and optimization lead at IBM.
- Joel Mesherghi, senior SEO consultant at Builtvisible.
- Helen Pollitt, head of SEO at Car & Classic.
- Adam Riemer, president at Adam Riemer Marketing, LLC.
- Eli Schwartz, author of “Product-Led SEO”.
- Andrew Shotland, CEO & founder of Local SEO Guide.
- Aleyda Solis, international SEO consultant & founder of Orainti.
- Patrick Stox, product advisor, technical SEO & brand ambassador at Ahrefs.
- Mark Traphagen, VP of product marketing & training at seoClarity.
- Martha van Berkel, CEO of Schema App.
- Andrea Volpini, co-founder & CEO Of WordLift.