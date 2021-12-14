SEO Trends 2022, According to 44 Experts [Ebook]

What SEO strategies and tactics will work and help you dominate in the SERPs and earn more revenue in 2022?
This is the question we ask every year here at Search Engine Journal.
And, 44 of today’s top SEO professionals gave us their thoughts.
In SEO Trends 2022, you’ll discover what will influence the way you do SEO in 2022.
By identifying the key trends that will affect the search landscape next year, you can recalibrate your SEO strategy for maximum results.
Some of the trends covered in this ebook:
- User Intent
- Content Quality
- Localization Of SERPs & SERP Changes
- Images & Visual Content
- Automation
And more.
We created this guide with our partners – Searchmetrics, Page One Power, and Rock Content. You get uncensored and unfiltered insight and tips straight from the experts about how to succeed in SEO in 2022.
This year’s SEO experts:
- Kristina Azarenko, SEO Consultant & Founder, MarketingSyrup Digital Inc.
- Loren Baker, Founder, Search Engine Journal
- Jason Barnard, The Brand SERP Guy, Kalicube
- Rebecca Berbel, Product Marketing Manager, Oncrawl
- Manick Bhan, CTO/Founder, LinkGraph
- Christina Brodzky LeVasseur, Founder & SEO Consultant, MediaSesh
- Jackie Chu, Global SEO Lead & Intelligence, Uber
- Brodie Clark, SEO Consultant, Brodie Clark Consulting
- Dave Davies, CEO, Co-Founder, Beanstalk Internet Marketing
- Jori Ford, Chief Marketing Officer, FoodBoss
- Renee Girard, Associate Director, SEO, Crate & Barrel
- Claudia Higgins, SEO Insights Strategist, Conductor
- Motoko Hunt, President, International Search Marketing Consulting | AJPR
- Kevin Indig, Director of SEO, Shopify
- Jamie Indigo, Senior Technical SEO Lead, DeepCrawl
- Kelsey Jones, Senior Director of Content, Awesome Motive
- Amanda Jordan, Director of Local Search, LOCOMOTIVE Agency
- Himani Kankaria, Founder at Missive Digital
- Michael King, Founder & Managing Director, iPullRank
- Cindy Krum, CEO & Founder, MobileMoxie
- Kayle Larkin, SEM Consultant, Larkin SEO
- Ludwig Makhyan, Co-Founder, Mazeless Enterprise SEO
- Jenn Mathews, SEO Manager, GitHub
- Jesse McDonald, Global SEO Strategist @ IBM
- Suganthan Mohanadasan, Co-founder & Technical SEO Lead, Snippet Digital
- Miranda Miller, Managing Editor, Search Engine Journal
- Mordy Oberstein, Head of Communications, Semrush
- Helen Pollitt, SEO Manager – iTech Media
- Nik Ranger, Senior Technical Lead SEO Specialist, StudioHawk
- Adam Riemer, President, Adam Riemer Marketing, LLC
- Kevin Rowe, Founder & VP of Strategy at PureLinq
- Alexis Sanders, Director, Merkle
- Eli Schwartz, Growth Advisor, Eli Schwartz
- John Shehata, Global VP – Audience Development Strategy & CRM at Condé Nast
- Andrew Shotland, CEO, Local SEO Guide
- Bill Slawski, Director of Search Marketing for Go Fish Digital and the editor of SEO by the Sea
- Isobel Smith, Technical SEO Team Lead, Ryte
- Daniel Smullen, Head of SEO, Mediahuis Ireland
- Aleyda Solis, International SEO Consultant & Founder, Orainti
- Patrick Stox, Product Advisor, Technical SEO, & Brand Ambassador, Ahrefs
- Vincent Terrasi, Product Director, Oncrawl
- Mark Traphagen, VP Product Marketing and Training, seoClarity
- Andreas Voniatis, Founder, Artios
- Mindy Weinstein, CEO, Market MindShift