SEO in the Latin American Market [Podcast]

What do you think of regionally focused SEO campaigns? Latin America is one of the few markets where a single language is spoken in multiple countries on two continents, yet cultures, currencies, and technology may differ greatly.

It takes creativity to overcome the challenges of working regionally. We’re here in person today to talk with Diana Martins, an SEO Analyst with Hostgator, which offers shared, reseller, virtual private server, and dedicated hosting.

Diana joins Loren Baker, the Founder of Search Engine Journal, to talk about the challenges and opportunities of creating a targeted and successful campaign in Latin America.

“Localization is very important because creating the content itself is a challenge. You can’t rely solely on translation since you may say something that is inappropriate in another language. It is easy for the user to tell when they are reading translated content.”

– Diana Martins

Her goal as a search engine optimization expert is to create innovation by “creating difference.” Tune in now.

[1:11] – Diana’s Position in Hostgator

[4:46] – Language Barriers in Latin America

[6:24 – Challenges in targeting in Latin America

[9:25] – What Diana does in Hostgator

[12:30] – What drives Diana in SEO

[15:33] – Working in marketing and IT

[18:06] – Opportunities for Hostgator

[20:30] – Hostgator classes

[21:13] – Diana’s Background in Hostgator

[22:21] – How IT has helped Diana

[23:36] – Do you need an IT background to enter SEO

[24:44] – Basic knowledge of IT

[29:17] – The Benefits of working with a support group

[30:07] – Women in Tech SEO

[31:44] – High demand of SEO

[33:42] – Recommended Tool for SEO Ranking in Multiple Regions and Countries

[35:50] – Learning in the SEO Community

[39:27] – Online Forums and Communities for SEO

[41:46] – The Trend of AI in SEO

[42:45] – Why Diana enjoys SEO

[43:39] – The Role of Google for SEO

[46:56] – Comparing robots to humans

[48:17] – Google’s featured snippets

[49:07] – Humans and AI

“We are humans doing content for humans. We are not doing it for robots. AI can’t live without us because we are the ones feeding it.”

– Diana Martins

Resources mentioned:

Keyword Tool – https://keywordtool.io/

Women In Tech SEO – www.womenintechseo.com

Web Hosting – https://www.hostgator.com/

Connect with Diana Martins:

Diana Martins is the SEO Analyst at Hostgator, a Houston-based provider of shared, reseller, virtual private server, and dedicated web hosting. She is also a member of SEO support groups for women, Women In Tech SEO and Latinas SEO.

Connect with her on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dihmartins

Connect with Loren Baker:

Follow him on Twitter: www.twitter.com/lorenbaker

Connect with him on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/lorenbaker

For more content like this, subscribe to our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/searchenginejournal