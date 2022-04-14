Reddit Makes Comments Searchable

Reddit is rolling out a series of updates to its search capabilities including the ability to search comments and return more relevant results.

For the first time in Reddit’s existence, everything is searchable. You can use its on-site search bar to find users, posts, communities, and now comments.

Reddit search is also getting smarter, with an algorithm that understands search intent and incorporates new ranking signals.

In addition, Reddit is enhancing its search experience with a whole new user interface.

Here’s more about the Reddit search updates launching today.

Search Reddit Comments

Reddit users now have an easy way to search for comments, and can even refine searches to find comments within specific communities.

Prior to today, users would have had to click on posts and scroll through comments manually in order to find a response that’s relevant to what they’re looking for.

Users can now enter a query in the Reddit search bar and use the new Comments tab to browse through replies to threads more efficiently.

According to a survey conducted by Reddit last year, the ability to search comments was one of the top requested updates.

More Relevant Search Results

Reddit is making several adjustments to how it returns search results, which are said to make the results more relevant.

The adjustments to Reddit search include:

Less restrictive matching : 100% of a query doesn’t have to match the text of a post to return results.

: 100% of a query doesn’t have to match the text of a post to return results. Understanding search intent : Reddit will change how it orders search results based on search intent.

: Reddit will change how it orders search results based on search intent. New ranking signals: Users’ clicks and interactions on search results is now a ranking signal for Reddit search.

In an announcement, Reddit further explains how its new user interaction ranking signal works:

“For example, if 30 other people clicked on the fourth post result when they searched for ‘succulents’, the next time someone else searched for “succulents,” we are more likely to show the fourth post at the top position in results.”

New User Experience

Reddit is updating its search results pages on mobile with what it says is a simpler design.

Along with the cosmetic updates, the layout of Reddit’s search results pages has been updated to prioritize posts over other content types.

In an effort to make Reddit search safer for all users, its reducing the number of unexpected results through understanding searcher’s intent.

Early testing indicates users are happy with the new experience. In Q1 of 2022, Reddit saw a 20% increase from Q4 2021 in people using the search bar.

These updates, including the ability to search comments, are available on Reddit as of today.

Featured Image: Julia Tim/Shutterstock