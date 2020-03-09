Search Engine Journal Is Hiring a Social Media Manager

ADVERTISEMENT

Love social media? Love Search Engine Journal?

How much would you love being in charge of Search Engine Journal’s social media?

If the answer to that is so much, then read on.

Because Search Engine Journal is hiring a new Social Media Manager.

The position will be part-time initially, with an opportunity to grow if the fit is right.

Combined, we have nearly 500,000 followers on social media platforms.

That includes SEO professionals, PPC marketers, and other digital marketing pros.

Interested?

Here’s what we’re looking for.

Social Media Manager

Sadly, our previous social media manager had to move on due to landing a great full-time gig. Good luck, Kristi Kellogg!

But our loss can now be your gain.

We are looking for someone who can own this position – someone who doesn’t do social media marketing only based on a checklist of to-do items.

We want someone who is creative, innovative, and focused on ROI.

Someone who can be the face of our social and help us continue to grow.

Most importantly, someone who is excited by the opportunity to be in charge of the social media for Search Engine Journal!

Experience running social ad campaigns (e.g., Facebook Ads) is a big plus, but not mandatory.

Our office is 100% virtual – so you don’t have to live anywhere in particular.

However, we expect you to have strong English skills and a solid understanding of SEO and marketing.

Job Duties

As Search Engine Journal’s Social Media Manager, you will be expected to:

Implement, oversee, measure, and improve a strategy for each social platform we are currently on.

Identify any emerging platforms Search Engine Journal should be on – and what we would do there.

Oversee the promotion of all published content on social media channels, including new and existing content.

Increase engagement with our community (e.g., responding to comments, shares, etc.).

Monitor brand sentiment across social platforms.

Run (or help oversee the execution of) any paid social campaigns.

Communicate and collaborate with Editorial and Sales teams. (You will report directly to the Executive Editor.)

Connect with industry influencers and readers to strengthen Search Engine Journal’s social network.

Attend weekly Search Engine Journal team meetings and present a monthly report on the state of Search Engine Journal’s social media and important KPIs.

Who YOU Are

You are familiar with how all the top social media platforms work (duh!).

You are a team player. No big egos are allowed in the Search Engine Journal clubhouse. 🙂

You are self-motivated, self-directed, and a problem solver. You will own social media! You will be given the freedom to shape it how you see fit. But you will always be supported as needed and given feedback/guidance as needed.

You are a great writer and marketer, who can be trusted to be the face of Search Engine Journal.

You are even-tempered and not rattled easily.

You understand the importance of being a professional brand, but can also recognize when its OK for the brand to have fun.

You love data – digging into it, analyzing it, and learning from it.

You’re organized.

You are willing to experiment.

You know how to use Buffer (or you can learn fast).

You understand, at minimum, the basic principles of SEO and digital marketing.

You have strong English skills.

You are a professional who will represent Search Engine Journal well, offline and online.

Mandatory: Read This Section!

To be considered for this role, we want to know one thing:

What would you do if we put you in charge of our social media channels?

Below is a link to our application form. The last question on there is where you will tell us this.

Don’t give us 2-4 sentences off the top of your head.

Think about. Explore the site.

We have a lot of things going on.

We produce a lot of content every month. How could you use all of that to your advantage?

Your answer should be a minimum of 1-2 pages.

Look at everything Search Engine Journal is doing right now.

What are we doing right? What are we doing wrong? What should we do more of? Less of? Why?

Tell us in your essay. In detail.

Not just the what – but why it’s good/bad/awesome/boring/whatever.

Then tell us your big picture strategy. Platform by platform.

Should what we’re doing on Facebook currently be different? Why?

What about Twitter? YouTube?

That’s really the only question that matters.

Impress us there and you’ll get an interview with the team.

Show us your passion, show us your attention to detail, and show us you understand how to get the biggest return for our time/money investment.

How to Apply

If selected, you will begin on a 3-month trial.

Pay will be based on experience.

If, after the 3 months are over, there is a great fit, we can discuss a longer-term arrangement.

To apply for the position, simply click on this link and answer all the required questions in the form.

If we’re interested, we will contact you with further details.

Please do not followup with any members of the Search Engine Journal team to check on the status of your application.

We’re looking to hire immediately.

However, we won’t be hiring just anybody – we want to make sure it’s a great fit for both you and us.

We look forward to hearing from you!