Search Engine Journal Is Hiring a Part-Time PPC Writer

Search Engine Journal is growing its editorial team!

We’re looking for someone who loves PPC marketing.

If you live and breathe all things PPC, and want to have your writing featured on the leading publication in the search industry (Search Engine Journal is read by thousands of marketers every day and more than 1 million people per month), here’s what we’re looking for.

PPC News Writer

This is a new paid position at Search Engine Journal.

Your beat will exclusively be all things PPC news – paid search / paid social / digital advertising – anything that is relevant and of interest to the Search Engine Journal audience.

Our office is 100% virtual – so you don’t have to live anywhere in particular.

However, we expect you to have strong English skills and experience in paid media.

Job Duties

As PPC News Writer, you will be expected to:

Develop news stories on PPC advertising that will be of interest to marketers – including paid search, paid social, and other types of digital advertising (e.g., display, remarketing). This includes stories from the major ad platforms (Google / Bing / Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn / Pinterest / etc.)

Monitor relevant publications, blogs, social media, forums, and any other relevant sources to source stories.

Produce stories in a timely fashion (breaking news). Ideally, as it happens (not 1-2 days after). But if/when you can’t be first to report, be best by adding a unique spin, industry/personal insight, expert commentary, analysis, or anything else that brings a fresh and unique perspective.

Format text for readability.

Conduct research to provide any needed context for readers.

Write accurate and engaging headlines that attract traffic and clicks.

Communicate (mainly via email) with the Executive Editor and fellow Search Engine Journal news writers.

Communicate with reps at ad platforms, if/when possible.

Add a Featured Image to every post. (Either you provide your own non-copyrighted image or you select one from our stock photo service.)

Include relevant screenshots/images/etc., whenever possible.

Cover all news stories thoroughly, following journalistic principles.

Link to related news stories and posts on Search Engine Journal.

Promote your stories on social media, etc.

Attend weekly Search Engine Journal team meetings.

Who YOU Are

You are a team player. No big egos are allowed in the Search Engine Journal clubhouse. 🙂

You are self-motivated and self-directed. You will own the PPC news beat! You will be given the freedom to shape it how you see fit. But you will always be supported as needed and given feedback/guidance as needed.

You are a great writer and self-editor, who can be trusted to self-publish accurate articles.

You understand the “why does this matter” element of your story – and can communicate this to the reader.

You know how to use WordPress.

You understand basic SEO.

You have strong English skills.

You are a professional who will represent Search Engine Journal well, offline and online.

How to Apply

If selected, you will begin on a 3-month trial.

You will be expected to write up to 5 articles per week.

If, after the 3 months are over, there is a great fit, we can discuss a longer-term arrangement.

To apply for the position, simply click on this link and answer all the required questions in the form.

If we’re interested, we will contact you with further details.

Please do not followup with any members of the Search Engine Journal team to check on the status of your application.

We’re looking to hire immediately.

However, we won’t be hiring just anybody – we want to make sure it’s a great fit for both you and us.

We look forward to hearing from you!