Search Engine Journal Is Hiring a Managing Editor

Search Engine Journal is growing. Again.

I’m excited to announce that Search Engine Journal is looking to hire a Managing Editor.

Starting date of yesterday. For the right candidate, of course.

You will be working closely with me (I’m not going anywhere!) to help shape the strategy and direction of Search Engine Journal over the coming months.

As Managing Editor, you’ll be involved in most, if not all, of our content projects.

These include:

Articles, guides, and how-tos from our incredible collective of 100+ industry experts and practitioners.

Breaking news coverage.

Ebooks.

And pretty much everything else you see on this website, every day.

What We’re Looking For

Above all, we’re looking for someone who is excited to work for Search Engine Journal.

There’s a reason Search Engine Journal is visited by 1.8 million SEO, search, and digital marketing professionals and gets 3 million+ pageviews each month.

Our mission is to help others in our industry – by sharing tips, insights, and solving problems through the content we publish. Above all, we strive to make sure the content we publish is helping others do their jobs better.

We want to make sure we continue producing content that keeps our audience coming back for more.

So if you want to help inform and educate (and on occasion entertain) SEO and marketing professionals on a daily basis – this is the perfect role for you.

We’re also looking for someone who loves our industry (or could grow to love it).

To be clear: You don’t need 20 years of experience in SEO or marketing to become our Managing Editor.

I’ve known plenty of people who are newer to our industry doing as many exciting things with content as people who have been around for 20+ years.

That’s why we’re coming straight to you – our audience.

You read us. You know us. Hopefully you love us.

Even if you don’t love us, now’s your chance to get hired and help us put out the type of content you’d want to see here on Search Engine Journal.

Finally, we’re looking for someone who is organized and who can execute on ideas.

Ideas are great. We love ’em. You may even be overwhelmed by how many we have here.

But ultimately, we want someone who knows how to actually turn those great ideas into amazing content.

Are you someone who can hear an idea or look at a piece of content and tell whether it’s awesome or awful?

Great! Apply now.

Still not sure? Here’s a bit more info.

What You Will Be Doing

The Managing Editor role will be equal parts art (creativity) and science (data).

You will be managing and organizing content projects, deadlines, and people.

You will mainly be involved with:

Generating content ideas.

Assigning, editing, and writing content.

Helping with the editorial calendar.

Working with our team of writers, editors, plus our external contributors.

Making all the content on Search Engine Journal as excellent as humanly possible.

See the full job listing and duties here.

You will working closely with me and the rest of the editorial team.

A journalism background is a bonus, but not necessary.

How You Can Apply

This is a full-time role. It is fully remote – you can work from anywhere.

Want to apply?

You can do so here.

We look forward to hearing from you!