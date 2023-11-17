Sam Altman Replaced By Mira Murati As Interim CEO At OpenAI

OpenAI’s board announces Sam Altman’s departure as CEO, appoints CTO Mira Murati as interim leader. Discover the implications for the future of AI governance.
“The board of directors of OpenAI, Inc, the 501(c)(3) that acts as the overall governing body for all OpenAI activities, today announced that Sam Altman will depart as CEO and leave the board of directors. Mira Murati, the company’s chief technology officer, will serve as interim CEO, effective immediately.”
Sam Altman Responds To News
Sam Altman Responds To News

i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people.
will have more to say about what’s next later.
Microsoft Stocks
In case you were wondering how much Sam Altman mattered to Microsoft. I'm gonna go with A LOT.
The timing appears to be shortly after the OpenAI announcement.
Microsoft’s CEO recently appeared on stage with Altman to announce an extended partnership.
Disbelief seems to be the common response…
April's fool mid-November?!
"...he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities."
The decision for Altman’s departure follows the board’s deliberation over his communication approach, which they found lacked the necessary candor for effective governance.
In the official statement, the board expressed gratitude for Altman’s contributions to OpenAI’s founding and growth but emphasized the need for new leadership to navigate the company’s future. They expressed full confidence in Murati’s capabilities to lead the company during this transitional phase.
The board, comprising independent directors such as Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner of the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology, along with OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, plays a crucial role in maintaining the company’s direction and mission integrity. Additionally, Greg Brockman, the chairman of the board, will be stepping down from his role but will continue his association with the company.
CTO Known For Integral Role In Growth
Stepping into the role of interim CEO is Mira Murati, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, known for her integral role in OpenAI’s growth and her deep understanding of the company’s operations and values.
Murati, a member of the OpenAI leadership team for five years, has been pivotal in shaping the company’s direction. Her expertise in AI governance and policy, coupled with her leadership in the company’s research, product, and safety functions, makes her an ideal candidate for the interim CEO position. The board anticipates a smooth transition as it embarks on a search for a permanent CEO.
OpenAI announces leadership transition
