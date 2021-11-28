Google Search Console: Is It a Ranking Factor?

For years, SEO professionals have lived inside Google Search Console (previously known as Google Webmaster Tools) almost as if we’re building our own Sims world for SEO.

If you’ve mastered the art of optimizing your website with the help of Google Search Console, you most likely have your site on lock.

But does Google Search Console play a role in Google’s ranking factors? Can you benefit directly from connecting your site to Google Search Console?

Let’s get those questions answered below.

The Claim: Google Search Console As A Ranking Factor

At one point or another, I’m sure you’ve heard the myth that using Google Search Console can improve your rankings. It’s the same with other Google products (e.g., Google Analytics, Google Ads, Google AdSense).

But is that all a rumor?

Let’s put this myth to rest officially.

The Evidence of Google Search Console As A Ranking Factor

Is Google Search Console A Ranking Factor?

I hate to break it to you, but Google Search Console is not a ranking factor.

You can determine this based on past information Google has confirmed related to Google Analytics and Google Ads not being a ranking factor.

This is such an obvious no that no one even talks about it.

The closest I’ve seen Google address this is Google’s John Mueller responding to a Reddit thread from 2018, which asked:

“How important if at all is it to run different websites on different search console and analytic accounts?”

John’s reply:

“There’s no ranking advantage from using separate accounts.”

Google Search Console should be used as a data source to help savvy SEO pros make data-driven decisions about their SEO strategy.

Do I Have To Use Google Search Console To Be Seen In The SERPs?

No, you do not need to use Google Search Console to be shown in the search results.

Google stakes its claim in the sand in its support documentation:

You don’t have to sign up for Search Console to be included in Google Search results, but Search Console helps you understand and improve how Google sees your site.

Can I Use Google Search Console To Rank Higher?

Yes and no.

Just implementing Google Search Console on your website won’t automatically spring you to position #1. But you can use the data from Google Search Console to improve your SEO.

For instance, you can use Google Search Console to:

I like to think of Google Search Console as a gift from Google to help uncover potential issues with my website.

Google Search Console As A Ranking Signal: Our Verdict

Google Search Console isn’t usually associated with ranking factors. But now we can officially put this ranking factor myth to rest.

It turns out that Google Search Console is not the culprit of your ranking drops.

But even better?

It’s an awesome tool that can help you understand how Google ranks your site. It paints a vivid picture of how Google views your site.

Featured image: Paulo Bobita