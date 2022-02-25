Rank Math Integrates IndexNow for WordPress Sites

Popular WordPress plugin Rank Math now supports IndexNow for faster website indexing and ranking.

Website owners and SEO experts spend time and money in creating content, product descriptions, and other changes to websites only to wait weeks or longer for changes to be seen on Bing, Google, Yandex, and other search engines.

Integration of IndexNow into Rank Math for WordPress allows users to quickly inform search engines of changes such as new content, deleted content, and redirects. This leads to faster indexing, traffic, and conversions.

Now, over a million WordPress sites using Rank Math can utilize IndexNow to immediately ping search engines about changes.

Importance of Fast Indexing

A website is the virtual storefront for a business, but it takes search engines time to discover any changes. It’s like a customer still seeing a paint-peeled storefront two weeks after it has been repainted.

Ecommerce sites make changes daily to product descriptions, content, and more.

Search engines don’t always websites regularly to check for changes. Sometimes they have to be notified manually.

As a result, weeks may go by before crawlers update indexing, all while website owners continue to make changes.

Delays in crawling and indexing could negatively impact traffic because customers aren’t seeing the most recent version of the page in search results.

There are ways to notify the search engines, but they are time consuming, especially for a website that makes thousands of changes.

WordPress users now have an easy and automatic way to ping search engines of any changes to their websites thanks to the Rank Math integration.

Rank Math and IndexNow

Rank Math is an SEO plugin for WordPress designed to easily configure and implement various SEO features for a website. It has a user interface that features previews of rich snippets and how posts look on social media.

It uses artificial intelligence to generate SEO suggestions many website owners overlook and provides Google Analytics integration.

IndexNow allows website owners to manually notify search engines of changes using code, but integration with Rank Math automates the process.

When websites utilize Rank Math, the plugin generates the host the API key for the IndexNow protocol.

When changes are made, everything is submitted to search engines in the background. There is nothing the user needs to do. Users also have control of the types of URLs submitted.

It takes the wait time for search engines to reindex pages from weeks or months to days.

For more on how to use IndexNow with RankMath, see the company’s tutorial.

Source: Bing