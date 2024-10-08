PPC Trends Coming In 2025 According To 7 Experts

Paid media has had its share of challenges alongside the disruption in SEO this year.

We reached out to seven PPC experts to understand what’s happening in the industry and how marketers can prepare for the year ahead.

To get the full rundown on trends for next year, download the PPC Trends 2025 ebook. In the ebook, you’ll see insights from:

Menachem Ani, Founder & CEO, JXT Group.

Andrea Atzori, Director, Ambire.

Navah Hopkins, Evangelist, Optmyzr.

Ameet Khabra, Founder, Hop Skip Media.

Brooke Osmundson, Director of Growth Marketing, Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Kirk Williams, Founder & Owner, ZATO PPC Marketing.

Ben Wood, Performance Director, Hallam.

Here’s a bit about what they said.

Platforms Are All-In On AI

The loss of fine controls that many PPC experts predicted to come with generative AI integration seems to have gone ahead, with many platforms pushing advertisers to use new AI products.

Based on how much the major platforms are spending on AI technology, these algorithm-based campaigns and generative AI-based creative features are likely to continue the march forward.

This is good news in some ways and not so much in others. There will be plenty of opportunities for PPC marketers to remove repetitive and time-consuming tasks from workflows. However, it may become more difficult to assert human control and maintain human insights about your audience through the messaging.

AI can power stronger personalization, but you also must be careful where it might mix with privacy concerns.

Privacy And Third-Party Cookies Are Messy

Privacy has been one of the most frustrating and confusing developments over the last year. Google’s approach to deprecating third-party cookies feels like it’s sitting in a field plucking the petals off a daisy – “I love third-party cookies, I love them not.”

For now, Google Chrome is keeping third-party cookies, but that doesn’t mean all is well. Privacy regulations and expended user controls will likely erode the viability of third-party data as time goes on.

Many PPC marketers are looking for ways to build closer relationships with audiences, gain vital opt-in first-party data, and leave third-party tracking behind. Just because it isn’t going away yet doesn’t mean it’s here to stay.

The good news is that many of the experts agree in their approach to these core issues.

In the ebook, you can discover which potential uses of AI they lean into and which they view with skepticism. You can also find out how they view data sources and audience cultivation.

There are many more insights, as well, about new networks and omni-channel strategies, tracking behavior, and other topics.

Download PPC Trends 2025 for actionable tips to get a head start on the year ahead.

