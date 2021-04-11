Pinterest Has a New Code of Conduct All Users Have to Follow

Pinterest announces it will soon implement a mandatory code of conduct, called the Creator Code, aimed at maintaining a positive experience for all users.

The Creator Code contains policies everyone will have to follow when creating content for Pinterest.

Pinterest plans to enforce the acceptance of these guidelines before users can post story pins.

While Pinterest requires all users to agree to the Creator Code before publishing story pins, the guidelines are designed to encourage more positive content throughout the website.

In addition to launching the Creator Code, Pinterest is rolling out new moderation tools to help keep comment sections friendly.

Lastly, Pinterest is taking the first step toward paying content publishers with its first-ever Creator Fund.

Here’s more about each of these updates.

Pinterest Creator Code

Before posting story pins, Pinterest will prompt users to sign a mandatory Creator Code.

Pinterest describes the Creator Code as:

“The Creator Code is a mandatory set of guidelines that lives within our product intended to educate and build community around making inclusive and compassionate content. It is intended to be proactive and empowering for Creators, rather than reactive and reprimanding.”

The Creator Code is built around five specific guidelines:

Be kind : Ensure content doesn’t insult or put others down

: Ensure content doesn’t insult or put others down Check facts : Make sure information is accurate and factual

: Make sure information is accurate and factual Be aware of triggers : Practice discretion when it comes to visually sensitive content

: Practice discretion when it comes to visually sensitive content Practice inclusion : Never intentionally exclude certain groups or communities

: Never intentionally exclude certain groups or communities Do no harm: Make sure any call to action or challenge is safe

A landing page for the Creator Code, accessible at PinterestCreatorCode.com, shares more details about the specific types of content Pinterest is trying to discourage users from creating.

Examples of content that goes against the Pinterest Creator Code include:

Fashion don’ts, what not to wear, etc.

Stereotypes of other cultures or communities

Posters that insult public figures

Unsupported health claims, theories, and/or conspiracies

Dangerous projects or challenges

Requests for sensitive information

Explicit art

Graphic images

Before-and-after photos with intent to shame

And others

Much of this content is discouraged throughout Pinterest already. With the Creator Code, Pinterest is taking a more proactive approach at ensuring users keep things civil.

Pinterest is also launching measures to help maintain the same level of civility when users engage with content.

Pinterest Comment Moderation Tools

Pinterest is introducing new tools and features designed to provide a positive experience for both users and content creators, including:

Positivity Reminders for users to adhere to Pinterest’s guidelines and reconsider potentially offensive comments before posting.

for users to adhere to Pinterest’s guidelines and reconsider potentially offensive comments before posting. Moderation Tools for Cceators including comment removal and keyword filtering.

for Cceators including comment removal and keyword filtering. Featured comments which allow users to pin up to three comments within the comment feed to highlight positive feedback.

which allow users to pin up to three comments within the comment feed to highlight positive feedback. New Spam Prevention Signals using machine learning to detect and remove bad comments.

Pinterest Creator Fund

Pinterest is launching a program to fund content creators from underrepresented communities.

Currently only available in the United States, the Pinterest Creator Fund provides training, creative strategy consulting, and financial support.

“We’re on a journey to build a globally inclusive platform where Pinners around the world can discover ideas that feel personalized, relevant and reflective of who they are. This is also reinforced by our commitment to ensure that 50% of the Creators we work with come from underrepresented groups.”

Source: Pinterest Newsroom