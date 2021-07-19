Often Forgotten SEO Audit Issues to Boost Your Performance [Podcast]

Podcast: Download
Our host, Loren Baker, is joined by an SEO analyst and expert, Joe Hall of Hall Analysis. Joe shares his insights and everything you need to know about performing a successful SEO audit. What makes a website stand out? Are you – or your clients – making an elaborate effort to make your presence known?
With Joe’s vast experience collaborating with the world’s largest Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley Startups, strategy development and in-depth SEO analysis are right up in his alley.
In this episode, Joe enlightens us with often-forgotten SEO auditing issues, like: how to recognize your limitations, having a strategic vs. tactical mindset, establishing best practices, and so much more!
Watch or listen to this insightful episode to help you on your SEO journey!
- 0:00 Host Introduction
- 0:20 Reminiscing
- 1:43 Does Joe utilize Ahrefs?
- 3:05 Back when Joe started in SEO
- 4:14 Who is Joe Hall
- 7:52 Dealing with clients’ websites
- 13:01 Truth about tools for auditing
- 17:15 Strategy to get clients to execute an SEO audit and how speaking with the developers give more ability and credit
- 25:35 Joe’s marketing
- 28:19 Thoughts on doing redirects
- 34:16 Doing a redirection plan
- 42:30 Joe’s thoughts on the summer of core updates
- 48:10 Aggregating KPIs
- 54:39 Changes in performing SEO roles and AI
- 1:00:23 SEO’s energy optimization
