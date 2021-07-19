Often Forgotten SEO Audit Issues to Boost Your Performance [Podcast]

Our host, Loren Baker, is joined by an SEO analyst and expert, Joe Hall of Hall Analysis. Joe shares his insights and everything you need to know about performing a successful SEO audit. What makes a website stand out? Are you – or your clients – making an elaborate effort to make your presence known?

With Joe’s vast experience collaborating with the world’s largest Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley Startups, strategy development and in-depth SEO analysis are right up in his alley.

In this episode, Joe enlightens us with often-forgotten SEO auditing issues, like: how to recognize your limitations, having a strategic vs. tactical mindset, establishing best practices, and so much more!

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Watch or listen to this insightful episode to help you on your SEO journey! Don’t forget to subscribe, leave a five-star rating and share to help more entrepreneurs improve and grow their businesses.

0:00 Host Introduction

0:20 Reminiscing

1:43 Does Joe utilize Ahrefs?

3:05 Back when Joe started in SEO

4:14 Who is Joe Hall

7:52 Dealing with clients’ websites

13:01 Truth about tools for auditing

17:15 Strategy to get clients to execute an SEO audit and how speaking with the developers give more ability and credit

25:35 Joe’s marketing

28:19 Thoughts on doing redirects

34:16 Doing a redirection plan

42:30 Joe’s thoughts on the summer of core updates

48:10 Aggregating KPIs

54:39 Changes in performing SEO roles and AI

1:00:23 SEO’s energy optimization

Follow Search Engine Journal on YouTube

Follow Joe Hall Website, Twitter, and Facebook.