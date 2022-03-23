New Integration For GA4 And Search Ads 360

With the deprecation of Universal Analytics coming in July 2023, Google has introduced a new integration of Google Analytics 4 and Search Ads 360. This integration provides valuable and necessary data sharing between the two platforms.

If you run Search Ads 360, check out these tips and benefits of integrating with Google Analytics 4.

What Are The Benefits Of Integration?

There are several benefits to integrating these two data sources and accounts together:

Analytics 4 conversions exported to Search Ads 360

Search Ads 360 cost and campaign data imported to Analytics 4

Analytics 4 app and site engagement metrics are available in Search Ads 360

These benefits are consistent with the previous options of linking Universal Analytics and Search Ads 360.

Navigating Cross-Channel Reporting

One of the main benefits of linking Search Ads 360 and Google Analytics 4 is its ability to report on cross-channel metrics. You’ll be able to review cross-channel attribution for search ads in these reports:

Model Comparison

Conversion Path

You’ll be able to access user, session, and conversion metrics across different dimensions of:

Source/medium

Campaign

Channel

To review cross-channel acquisition, you can find that in the Acquisition report.

How To Create The Link Integration

You must be an Editor of Google Analytics 4 and an Admin of your Search Ads 360 account to link the two platforms.

To get started, you’ll go to the “Admin” section of your Google Analytics account. From there, you’ll find the link options under the “Property” column.

Property >> Product Links >> Search Ads 360

There are a few key callouts to keep in mind when linking the two platforms.

The “Enable Auto-tagging” is on by default. There is no way to change this setting when linking.

Keep on the “Enable Campaign Attribution” setting. This allows for conversions to be exported to Search Ads 360.

How To Export Conversions

In order to export Analytics 4 conversions, you need to enable the setting when creating the integration link. Simply turn on the “Enable Campaign Attribution” setting under the Property setting.

Exporting conversions is available to any conversion that uses the cross-channel last click attribution model.

Summary

You don’t want to leave valuable conversion reporting on the table. By integrating the two platforms, you’ll be able to more accurately attribute marketing efforts to your overall business strategy. The integration will be valuable if you’re currently sharing conversions from Universal Analytics or importing campaign data to those properties.

