Google Ads Introduces New, Streamlined Design

Google Ads has introduced a revamped design for its Ads platform to enhance the accessibility and organization of data and tools.

The following are highlights from the YouTube video of new features coming soon to Google advertisers.

Navigation

To make navigation easier, Google categorized pages into five primary sections: Campaigns, Goals, Tools, Billing, and Admin.

Campaigns

In the new Google Ads Campaigns section, you will find everything needed to create, manage, and report on campaigns.

Included are the following new or updated areas.

Insights And Reports

Insights and Reports gives users access to valuable performance insights and comprehensive reports on various topics, such as search terms and landing page effectiveness.

Assets

Assets consolidates all advertising materials, including search headlines, YouTube videos, and product listings from Shopping campaigns.

Audiences, Keywords, And Content

This section combines audience data with the tools to accurately define those audiences, including keywords, demographics, and placements.

Goals

Goals assists users in establishing conversion metrics and tracking their progress towards achieving business objectives.

Tools

Tools allows for efficient campaign planning, budget management, and issue resolution.

Billing

Billing enables users to track their expenses and manage their payments.

Admin

In Admin, users can manage their account settings, team members, and security settings.

Search

Users who struggle to locate a specific page can utilize the available search function.

Google urges users to share their feedback on the updated design.

Streamlining The Google Ads User Experience

Google’s new Ads design reflects the company’s commitment to streamlining the user experience and bolstering the effectiveness of ad campaign management.

Google Ads has substantially enriched the depth of resources available to advertisers by implementing an intuitive navigation structure, ensuring that users can easily set benchmarks, employing various resources to optimize their advertising campaigns, and enhancing user control over expenses and account management.

The integration of a search function signifies Google’s understanding of the importance of ease of access to information.

As the advertising landscape continues to evolve, this revamp by Google Ads appears to be a significant step in keeping pace with industry demands and providing users with robust tools tailored to modern advertising needs.

This preview of Google’s advertising platform shortly after YouTube Ads made recent headlines for violating its own guidelines.

Featured image: monticello/Shutterstock