News Publishers, This Is The Event You’ve Been Waiting For!

Do you work with publishers, news, and media sites? Are you looking to grow your organic search traffic?

The good news is that we have great news!

On October 26 and 27, you’ll have the opportunity to take part in the first of its kind News and Editorial SEO Summit (NESS).

Brought to you by NewsSEO.io, one of the most engaged news SEO communities on the web, this event provides news publishers with crucial information about organic search strategies that will help grow their traffic.

What Exactly Is The News & Editorial SEO Summit?

Even though there are many SEO communities and summits, there hasn’t been an event dedicated to news publishers or SEO professionals who work with news sites.

Visibility in Google’s ecosystem is a crucial source of readers for all online publishers, and information about how to maximize this can be hard to find.

The News and Editorial SEO Summit is here to address the unique challenges that the news industry faces regarding SEO.

This live online event will provide expert insights, direction, and priceless networking opportunities with the best minds in publishing and SEO.

From Google News to Discover, from Top Stories to news apps, you will learn what it takes to grow your presence in all organic locations where news is shown.

A Summit Made For You

Journalists and editors involved with the day-to-day writing and publishing of news content want to make sure their stories get the best chance of ranking in Top Stories and Google News.

Web developers who want to make sure their websites adhere to Google’s latest technical requirements and follow best SEO practices for crawling and indexing.

SEO professionals working with publishers who want to upgrade their knowledge and learn from experts in the field.

Audience growth strategists looking for ways to maximize traffic and find new avenues for organic search visits.

What You’ll Discover

The most effective strategies for news content and evergreen SEO.

What drives Google’s quality-based algorithms in News and Discover.

The latest on AMP and technical SEO for publishers.

Using analytics data to empower your digital growth.

Tap Into A Wealth Of Experience

The inaugural NESS will feature speakers from established publications as well as some of the top experts in search today, including:

Nicholas Thompson, CEO, The Atlantic

Christine Liang, SEO Director, The New York Times

Valentin Cornez, Global Lead & Co-founder, Google Insights tool, Google

Dan Smullen, Head of SEO, Mediahuis Ireland

Lily Ray, Senior Director, SEO & Head of Organic Research at Amsive Digital

Jessie Willms, Co-founder & Writer, WTF is SEO / Audience Editor, The Globe and Mail

Shelby Blackley, Co-founder & Writer, WTF is SEO / SEO Manager, Mashable

John Shehata, Founder of NewzDash.com / Global VP, Audience Development Strategy, Condé Nast

Barry Adams, SEO Consultant, Polemic Digital / Publisher, SEOforGoogleNews.com

After attending this event, you will be able to apply what you’ve learned to your websites to boost your organic traffic.

Get a Chance to Join for Free

It’s been a difficult 18 months for so many of us. Upskilling and networking is now more critical than ever.

That’s why we have decided to offer a free ticket to anyone who’s lost their job and is looking for the next big break in their career. Complete the form here.

Entirely Online & Live

All sessions are going to be live, and recordings will be available only to ticket holders after the event.

We will be mimicking an actual live event where you get great opportunities to hang out with the experts, talk to them 1:1, and power up your connections and knowledge.

With a single ticket, you will get full access to all talks and have the opportunity to ask your questions directly to our speaker panel at the closing of the event.

Claim your space and buy a ticket to the inaugural NESS summit today!

