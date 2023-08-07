Moz Launches Brand Authority Metric At MozCon With Top 500 US Brands List

Moz, a pioneering figure in search and digital marketing solutions, introduced Brand Authority™, a new metric designed to gauge online brand strength, at MozCon.

This analytical tool empowers companies to evaluate their competitive environment with a unique brand comparison visualization feature.

Recognizing an industry shift and an unmet need to quantify brand salience, Moz’s search scientists and product team conceived Brand Authority.

What Is Moz’s Brand Authority?

The Brand Authority metric capitalizes on Moz’s esteemed search data and a proprietary algorithm, offering marketers valuable insight into their brand’s performance and untapped growth avenues.

Available on Moz Pro and through the Moz API, Brand Authority provides a measurable brand performance index for marketers and PR professionals.

It should help marketers identify ways to optimize their strategy for higher return on investment (ROI), appreciate the worth of sales prospects and potential acquisition targets, and gauge the influence of media brand mentions.

Brand Authority aims to offer a comprehensive picture, paving the way for more effective strategies and improved outcomes.

According to Dr. Peter J. Meyers, Marketing Scientist at Moz, the new metric has valuable potential for brand marketers.

“By measuring the full power of any brand, including offline influences previously out of reach, users can make more informed decisions and drive better results and higher ROI.”

In the prevailing data-centric world, businesses that can tailor to customer needs and preferences are likelier to outshine their competitors.

Known for its Domain Authority™ metric, Moz has delivered inventive solutions for search marketers since 2004, helping businesses prosper in the digital age.

Top US Brands Based On Brand Authority

Coinciding with the launch of this novel metric, Moz has released a list of the top 500 US brands based on Brand Authority scores.

Marketers and PR professionals can use this list and the new Brand Authority comparison visualization in Moz Pro to strengthen their competitive analysis.

Google, Meta, and Amazon top the list, followed by popular consumer brands and news.

Increasing ROI With Brand Authority

The Brand Authority metric officially debuted at MozCon, an annual conference to explore the future of search, gain insights, and connect with fellow marketing professionals.

Moz intends to expand the new brand data with more regions by 2024. Brand Authority’s launch could be crucial for those who aim to improve their brand performance and competitive position.

This new tool should help professionals comprehensively assess brand strength, identify marketing gaps, and strategize more effectively. As Brand Authority can quantify previously elusive offline influences, it could likely lead to more informed decisions and greater ROI.

Featured image: Sharaf Maksumov/Shutterstock