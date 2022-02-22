While Google and Microsoft Ads have many similarities, Microsoft Ads launched a unique feature to their platform. This feature is not available in Google Ads, giving Microsoft a leg up on the competition.

On February 22, Microsoft Ads announced its Dynamic descriptions for Dynamic Search Ads. In addition to the already present dynamic headlines, advertisers can now choose to serve dynamic descriptions to users.

Who Is Eligible For Dynamic Descriptions?

Microsoft is rolling out dynamic descriptions for Dynamic search ads in the following markets immediately:

United States

Canada

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Who Is Ineligible For Dynamic Descriptions?

Any brand or advertiser that is considered to be in a sensitive vertical, such as Pharmacy, Financial Services, etc., will not be eligible for dynamic descriptions. These accounts will remain unaffected by the changes from Microsoft.

Dynamic Descriptions Rollout Timeline

While advertisers can choose to utilize these new dynamic descriptions starting today, Microsoft will make dynamic descriptions the default option in Dynamic Search campaigns for everyone starting in April.

For advertisers that are wanting to maintain more control of ad copy, there will be an option to opt out of this feature.

Microsoft will be emailing advertisers with more information on how to opt out with specific instructions.

How Do Dynamic Descriptions Work?

Similar to dynamic headlines in Dynamic Search ads, Microsoft Ads will generate descriptions automatically that is geared towards highest relevancy to each user.

There will be a new “Descriptions” column as part of the DSA (Dynamic Search Ads) Search Terms report.

Why Should Advertisers Pay Attention?

This change to Dynamic Search campaigns is another nod towards automation. As the complexity of campaigns increases, the goal is to take some of the day-to-day management away from advertisers.

With every change to automation and ads, there is some degree of performance volatility as the algorithms learn user behavior.

Advertisers who will be affected by this change will want to keep a close eye on changes in performance, such as CTR, Search Terms, and conversion volume.

Source: Microsoft

Featured Image: monticello/Shutterstock