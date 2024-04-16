Mastering Digital Acquisition: Efficient Strategies for Enterprise-Level Success

Looking for ways to strengthen your digital acquisition strategy this year?

You’re certainly not alone.

Between resource constraints, fierce competition and lack of insights, it can be pretty challenging for businesses to acquire new customers and expand their digital footprint.

That’s why we’re hosting an exclusive webinar this month to empower enterprises with the tools and insights needed to thrive in today’s dynamic landscape.

Join us on April 24, as we share a scalable and sustainable acquisition framework to help you lay the foundation for long-term success.

Tim Murphy, Marketing Strategist and Consultant at Crum & Forster, and Susovan Ray, Director of Digital Solutions at iQuanti, will walk you through an innovative, two-pronged strategy to drive campaign efficiencies.

Our expert panel will explore key topics including:

Driving Efficiency in Paid Media Campaigns: Learn cutting-edge tactics to maximize the impact of your paid media efforts while optimizing costs.

Working Towards Long-Term Success: Discover how to build a solid foundation for sustained growth in the ever-changing digital landscape.

Leveraging Cross-Channel Strategies: Explore the power of an integrated approach across various digital channels to amplify your brand’s reach and impact.

Integrating CRO with Paid Channels: Unlock the potential of Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) by seamlessly integrating it with your paid media strategies for superior results.

In this live presentation, we’ll address the digital acquisition challenges faced by enterprises and provide actionable solutions.

You’ll leave this webinar equipped with the strategies needed to overcome these obstacles and enhance your company’s digital presence.

Don’t miss out! Secure your spot now to get game-changing advice from digital marketing experts.

Plus, you’ll be able to ask Tim and Susovan your most pressing questions in an interactive Q&A session following the presentation.

Can’t attend the webinar live? Sign up now and we’ll send you a recording shortly after the event.