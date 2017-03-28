Marketing in an Altered Reality World [Webinar Recap]

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), commonly known as Altered Reality, are a huge growth opportunity for brands. Goldman Sachs predicts the Altered Reality industry to be an $80 billion market by 2025. Nintendo’s launch of its Pokemon Go mobile app was a huge success for AR and VR. Since then, other brands have followed suit and used altered reality in their marketing campaigns.

But where do you start with marketing in an Altered Reality world? How do you up your marketing game and leverage the potential of Altered Reality? Look no further because we’ve got a webinar recap for you!

Brent Csutoras, SEJ’s Chief Social Media Strategist, joined SEJ Think Tank on March 22nd to discuss how to grow your brand through AR and VR marketing. Brent talked about the dynamics of VR and AR and presented companies to draw inspiration from when it comes to using Altered Realities for marketing campaigns. Here is a recap of the webinar he gave, including the slides used in his presentation.

Key Takeaways on Marketing Using AR and VR

During the webinar, Brent gave a 40-minute presentation then took questions live from the audience.

Here are a few takeaways:

The Altered Reality industry is growing fast, with the number of active VR users forecast to reach 171 million by 2018, according to Statista.

Why should you care about Altered Reality? Because Altered Reality: is an immersive experience where users are less distracted evokes richer emotion-generating experiences, making it more impactful to consumers is more memorable due to its visual nature is unique and useful, providing more value to the audience

What’s the difference between Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality? Augmented.com states that “Virtual Reality offers a digital recreation of a real life setting, while Augmented Reality delivers virtual elements as an overlay to the real world.”

Resources From Brent’s Webinar

View Brent’s Slides

Join Us for Our Next Webinar!

Grab your chance to get a FREE website audit by the SEJ team! Join our next SEJ ThinkTank webinar titled “Site Audits with SEJ” on April 5th, 2PM EST to increase your Google ranking, and improve conversions!