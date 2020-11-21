Try for Free
Local SEO & Google My Business Optimization with Amanda Jordan [Podcast]

Podcast: Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcast | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Loren & Amanda will jumping into quite a bit of topic matter on local search including:

  • How has Google My Business changed in the past year?
  • What are some of the missed opportunities in GMB?
  • How does the connection between onsite content & GMB visibility work?
  • How can a brick & mortar effectively track foot traffic back to Google searches?
  • Click to Collect, is this a local search KPI?
  • Recommendations for streamlining GMB certification.

Local Search:

  • Tips for location page optimizations?
  • What to avoid with local on-site SEO?
  • Is localized expert content effective and scalable?
