Local SEO & Google My Business Optimization with Amanda Jordan [Podcast]

Loren & Amanda will jumping into quite a bit of topic matter on local search including:
- How has Google My Business changed in the past year?
- What are some of the missed opportunities in GMB?
- How does the connection between onsite content & GMB visibility work?
- How can a brick & mortar effectively track foot traffic back to Google searches?
- Click to Collect, is this a local search KPI?
- Recommendations for streamlining GMB certification.
Local Search:
- Tips for location page optimizations?
- What to avoid with local on-site SEO?
- Is localized expert content effective and scalable?
