LinkedIn’s New Focused Inbox Surfaces More Relevant Messages

LinkedIn rolls out Focused Inbox, which helps users find and respond to important messages.

LinkedIn is upgrading its messaging experience with a new ‘Focused Inbox,’ which aims to cut down on spam and surface more relevant messages.

The next time you login to LinkedIn and open your inbox you’ll see a notification inviting you to “Try Focused Inbox.”

LinkedIn&#8217;s New Focused Inbox Surfaces More Relevant MessagesCredit: LinkedIn

Clicking on the button shown above will automatically filter your messages into two tabs.

Focused Inbox uses AI to identify important messages, which it filters into the ‘Focused’ tab while the remainder are sent to the ‘Other’ tab.

Considering there’s an AI element involved it may take time for LinkedIn to learn your inbox preferences.

You’ll have the option to move messages between tabs, or revert back to the traditional messaging experience if you don’t enjoy the Focused Inbox.

LinkedIn is making this change in uptick in direct messaging, which the company says is up 20% compared to last year.

In an email, a LinkedIn representative states:

“This feature is the latest in a series of improvements we’ve made to help members have more productive conversations and connect to opportunities through LinkedIn messaging. With conversations up nearly 20 percent since last year, we’re seeing more professionals on LinkedIn are turning to messaging to connect and engage with each other.”

LinkedIn’s Focused Inbox is now available worldwide to all users.

Featured Image: metamorworks/Shutterstock

