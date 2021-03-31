LinkedIn Users Can Add An Intro Video to Their Profile

LinkedIn is updating user profiles with the ability to add introduction videos, and rolling out an all-new ‘Creator’ mode.

With these new features LinkedIn is helping users adapt to the age of virtual job seeking.

According to a LinkedIn study conducted last month among 1,009 hiring managers and 2,101 job seekers in the US, 79% of hiring managers believe that video has become more important when it comes to interacting with or vetting job candidates.

Almost 80% of job seekers wish there was a better way to represent themselves to recruiters and hiring managers, and 60% believe a recorded video could be the next cover letter.

LinkedIn’s latest updates are designed to improve the hiring experience for recruiters and candidates alike.

Here’s a look at what will be launched this week.

Video Cover Story

LinkedIn users can soon add a cover story to their profile, which lets them personalize their first interaction with a hiring manager or recruiter in the form of a video.

When a user uploads a cover story an orange ring will appear around their profile photo. When the profile photo is tapped on it will open a full screen vertical video of the user’s self-shot introduction.

“For job seekers, a Cover Story is a great way to introduce yourself to hiring managers by sharing your career goals, providing a peek at your personality and showcasing your communication skills… If you’re a freelancer, you can attract new clients by using a Cover Story to talk about your services.”

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

More information about how to record and upload a cover story will be available when the feature officially rolls out.

Creator Mode

A new feature for LinkedIn profiles, appropriately titled creator mode, is designed to feature the work of content creators.

With creator mode, users can add hashtags to indicate the topics they post about the most. Activating creator mode will move a user’s featured and activity sections to the top of their profile.





You will also see, when creator mode is turned on, the “Connect” button is changed to a “Follow” button.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Another advantage of activating creator mode is that users’ profile backgrounds will display live broadcasts when they’re streaming, further increasing the visibility of their content.

Service Pages For Freelancers

Freelancers on LinkedIn can create dedicated service pages to list what they provide to clients.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Service pages are linked to from user profiles, making it easier to attract new clients directly from LinkedIn.

Pronoun Fields

LinkedIn users will have the option to add their preferred gender pronouns at the top of their profile.

LinkedIn’s study finds that 70% of job seekers believe it’s important that recruiters and hiring managers know their gender pronouns, and 72% of hiring managers agree and believe it shows respect.

This is an optional addition to LinkedIn profiles, and users do not have to fill it out if they would prefer not to.

All of the features covered in this post will be rolling out to users throughout the week.

Sources: LinkedIn Official Blog, LinkedIn Pressroom