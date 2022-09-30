LinkedIn Rolls Out 3 Updates To Pages

LinkedIn rolled out three pages updates that allow businesses to facilitate more meaningful communication with their audience.

Businesses can create more engaging content with post templates, guide the direction of a conversation with pinned comments, and emphasize their most important values with a new ‘commitments’ section.

These updates have been rolling out throughout the month so you may have access to them already. If you’re unfamiliar with them, catch up on the latest details below.

1. Post Templates For LinkedIn Pages

Businesses now have an easier way to create rich LinkedIn page content with customizable templates.

Post templates are available directly in the LinkedIn app without downloading additional tools.

Start creating a post and tap the “use template” button. Then you can customize the background, choose the font, add text, attach clickable links, and more.

2. Pinned Comments

Businesses can now highlight their favorite comments on posts by pinning them to the top of the comment section.

In a blog post, LinkedIn suggests using pinned comments to keep the conversation on topic:

“With the help of pinned comments, you can guide the conversation you want to see on any of your brand’s posts. Pinning any comment on a post will permanently place that comment at the top of the thread, so everyone who sees the post will see that comment first.”

You can change the pinned comment at any time to keep the conversation flowing or shift it in a different direction.

3. Page Commitments

Businesses can utilize a new LinkedIn page section dedicated to highlighting company values.

“Our featured commitments” is a new section of LinkedIn Pages where your organization can showcase its most important values for job seekers and potential partners.

You can include up to five commitments in your featured commitments section, such as:

Diversity, equity, and inclusion

Career growth and learning,

Work-life balance

Social impact

Environmental sustainability

LinkedIn will feature your commitments in the About section of your Page.

You’ll be able to add to the section by hosting content that demonstrates your company’s values, including videos, reports, certifications, and blog posts.

Source: LinkedIn

Featured Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock