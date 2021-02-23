LinkedIn Pages Updated With New Features

LinkedIn Pages are getting new features designed to help businesses generate more leads, keep employees engaged, and access more data.

New LinkedIn Pages updates include:

Lead Gen Forms in Product Pages

Ways to share content among coworkers in the ‘My Community’ tab

Ways to measure the impact of employee advocacy on content engagement & reach

Full details about each of these new updates can be found below.

Lead Gen Forms For LinkedIn Product Pages

A LinkedIn Product Page is a tool introduced last year which is like a business page for a specific product.

If a business sells a popular product that customers discuss and ask questions about online, a LinkedIn Product Page is a place where they can go to do that.

Now Product Pages can be used to collect customer information through Lead Gen Forms.

Leads Gen Forms are a LinkedIn advertising feature, but businesses can use them in product pages for free. They allow businesses to create a call to action that users can respond to with pre-filled forms.

All users have to do is click on the call to action and the form is populated with details from their LinkedIn profile, such as their name, contact info, company name, seniority, job title, and location.

After submitting a lead form, users will see a “thank you” page with a link to a destination of the business’s choice.

For example, these forms can be used to collect customer information in exchange for a coupon code, a free download, or something of similar value.

Product Pages have only been available to create on LinkedIn since December and many companies have yet to utilize them. There’s roughly 12,000 product pages currently published by 10,000 companies.

The ability to use lead gen forms for free may be the incentive businesses need to create pages for individual products, on top of having a page for their company.

Updates to “My Company” Tab

The “My Company” tab within LinkedIn Pages is getting updated with a way for admins to keep employees engaged with content.

A new ‘Recommend’ tool allows Page admins to curate organic content and suggest trending articles, which employees can then reshape through a new ‘Content Suggestions’ tool.

LinkedIn notes how employees are more likely to engage with content and share it when it’s from their own company:

“Internal LinkedIn research shows that employees are 60% more likely to engage with posts from coworkers vs. non-coworkers, and 14x more likely to share their organization’s Page content vs. other brands’ content.”

LinkedIn is adding a new analytics section in the My Company tab to help businesses measure the impact this feature has on content engagement and reach.

LinkedIn Stories Update For Pages

LinkedIn makes a point of noting in its blog post that all Pages can use the swipe-up feature in their stories.

The swipe-up feature is not available to all personal accounts, but it is available to all Pages.

That has been the case since LinkedIn added the swipe-up feature last month, so I’m not sure why it’s being mentioned again. Maybe not enough Pages are aware it exists. It could be an effective way to boost referral traffic.

