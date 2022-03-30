LinkedIn Pages Can Now Publish Newsletters

Newsletters were once the domain of email marketing, but LinkedIn is taking steps to modernize them for the social media age.

The rollout of LinkedIn Newsletters is an extension of the Articles for Pages featured introduced last year, which allows businesses to create and publish long-form content.

The goal of Articles for Pages is to provide better engagement with followers and invite conversations. Newsletter extends that idea by providing subscriptions to recurring articles with similar subject matter.

Businesses on LinkedIn can serialized articles about specific topics, and businesses can subscribe to those articles in the form of newsletters.

The whole process of getting started with newsletters is easy and helps not only increase engagement with followers, but extends the viewership outside of the main platform.

How LinkedIn Newsletters Work

You can create a LinkedIn newsletter in three simple steps:

Create: Start writing an article on and select “Create a Newsletter” Publish: When you publish your newsletter it will post to your feed and LinkedIn will notify your followers Review performance: View the analytics of each newsletter sent out and quickly assess the number of subscribers

When someone reads articles published by your LinkedIn Page, and wants to be kept up to date with similar content, they can subscribe to it as a newsletter.

When you create new articles within that serialized subject, subscribers receive an automatic one-time notification. From there they can opt in to receive email and in-platform notifications when you publish new content.

LinkedIn has already seen success with early adopters of newsletters such as news publisher, Insider, and video meeting company, Zoom.

Zoom saw 10 percent of its followers subscribe to its LinkedIn newsletters within the first 24 hours. Insider was part of a pilot program for the new feature and within 24 hours gained 820,000 subscribers.

Power Of Communication

LinkedIn has long allowed people and businesses to create and publish a variety of content on their pages, from status updates and short-form content, to the long-form content of Articles for Pages.

Serialized content is a tried and tested way of maintaining customer interaction in blogs and standard newsletters.

According to Hubspot.com, 4 out of 5 marketers, would rather give up social media than email marketing. LinkedIn Newsletters offers the best of both worlds.

Similar to email marketing, LinkedIn members create a subscriber base. It is targeted to specific customer types based on the serialized subject matter.

Unique To LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a social media platform designed for business. The ability to engage and grow followers and subscribers to member pages via Newsletters and Articles for Pages is a boon for businesses and professionals looking to extend their reach.

Articles and newsletters are only open to qualified pages and creators. This includes a base audience of more than 150 followers, experience creating original content, and following professional community policies.

It’s too early to tell if the program will be popular with existing members, but early success with Newsletters seems promising and adds yet another tool for LinkedIn members to engage with followers.

Source: LinkedIn

Featured Image: DenPhotos/Shutterstock