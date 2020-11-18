LinkedIn Lists the Top Marketing Professionals of 2020

LinkedIn is unveiling its annual ‘Top Voices’ report which includes lists of the most influential professionals across different verticals.

Included in the report is a list of the top marketing & advertising professionals on LinkedIn.

This information may be helpful to others in a number of ways. For example, people looking to build a more engaged following on LinkedIn can step up their game by learning from the best.

LinkedIn’s Top Voices list can also be a useful resource for professional development. Those looking to further their career in the field of marketing & advertising can glean inspiration from this list of top pros.

Others may simply want to fill their LinkedIn feed with more valuable content that’s relevant to their profession, in which case this list can also come in handy.

People featured in LinkedIn’s list of top marketing & advertising professionals are chosen based on the following criteria:

Engagement : The number of reactions, comments, and shares across each person’s content.

: The number of reactions, comments, and shares across each person’s content. Posting cadence : How much content they’re contributing to LinkedIn and how often they’re posting.

: How much content they’re contributing to LinkedIn and how often they’re posting. Follower growth: The rate at which each person’s audience is growing.

After identifying the top professionals based on a quantitative data analysis, LinkedIn then considers qualitative data like the person’s body of work.

LinkedIn News editors refine and curate the list by looking at factors such as:

Are the contributions insightful, conversational and timely?

Do they seek to give and get help vs. being self-promotional?

Does this list reflect the world we work and live in today?

The report makes a point of mentioning LinkedIn and Microsoft employees are excluded from consideration. So is anyone who has ever been paid by LinkedIn to participate in brand campaigns or courses.

With that out of the way, let’s look at the top voices in marketing and advertising this year.

Top Marketing & Advertising Professionals in 2020

1. Mayur Gupta

Who is he? Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at Gannett.

What does he post about? He posts daily on topics like marketing challenges, leadership, and brand purpose.

2. Steven Wolfe Pereira

Who is he? CEO & Founder at Encantos

What does he post about? He’s known for a Spotlight Series on LinkedIn highlighting Black and Latinx talent.

3. Mita Mallick

Who is she? Head of Inclusion, Equity, & Impact at Carta.

What does she post about? She recently left a role as the head of cross cultural marketing at Unilever and is now an advocate for developing inclusive leaders.

4. Katie Mitchell

Who is she? Head of Marketing at UserLeap

What does she post about? Her posts focus on educating others about marketing and content strategy and discovery.

5. Matt Kerbel

Who is he? VP of Marketing at Homie

What does he post about? In addition to sharing his own thoughts, his posts focus on highlighting the creative efforts of other people and brands.

6. Jabari Hearn

Who is he? SVP of Marketing & Entertainment at Westbrook Inc.

What does he post about? He’s known for creating a LinkedIn Group called Monday Night Mentorship Collective, which is a network for marketers of color to share experiences, answer questions, and find community.

7. Amy Kean

Who is she? Founder of Six Things Impossible, and Culture Editor at Shots magazine.

What does she post about? She’s known for being a vocal critic of the advertising industry and addresses topics such as sexism and discrimination.

8. Noel Mack

Who is he? Chief Brand Office at Gymshark

What does he post about? He posts about new products Gymshark is working on and frequently poses questions to his audience as a form of market research.

9. String Nguyen

Who is she? Founder of The Trusted Voice.

What does she post about? She takes advantage of all LinkedIn’s content types – polls, posts, live streams, stories, and videos – to discuss topics around building a voice and personal brand.

10. Apolline Adiju

Who is she? A Marketing Strategist / Business Development Executive.

What does she post about? She shares tips for B2B marketers on a range of topics from improving SEO to the value of a great sales funnel.

For more on any of the professionals included in this list, see LinkedIn’s full report here.