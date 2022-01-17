  1. SEJ
KPIs & Metrics That Matter For 2022 Digital Marketing Success [Webinar]

Get tips on setting effective, data-driven KPIs and metrics that will help you assess and improve your strategies.

Not finding much value in KPIs and metrics? Skipping measurements because they take too much time?

What if you could make smarter decisions and identify issues before they harm your business?

The key is selecting the right KPIs and metrics for the situation and measuring them in a reliable way. And now you can learn how.

Register for the Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, January 26 at 2 p.m. (ET) to discover how to use the right KPIs and metrics so you can take advantage of new opportunities.

You’ll hear about the finer points of marketing measurement from Jonathan Laberge, who will cover how to best measure digital success and make KPIs an essential tool for your company’s bottom line.

You’ll discover how to:

  • Measure effective KPIs.
  • Gather the right data to take action and improve your strategy.
  • Set goals for a variety of digital marketing programs.

You’ll also hear about the best software and systems to use that will make the entire process effective and efficient — everything you need to get started today. Sign up now!

