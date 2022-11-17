Key Insights That Agency SEO Professionals Should Know

When planning your agency’s SEO strategy, context is everything.

That’s why if you’re looking to outperform your competition in 2023, it’s essential to be armed with the latest data to inform your decisions.

The more you know about the current state of the SEO industry, the easier it is to stay on top of trends and adapt to market shifts.

So, are you ready to set your agency up for success next year? Are you ready to step up your SEO strategy and boost your team’s performance?

Our State of SEO: Agency Report has all the first-party agency insights you need to get on the right track for 2023.

We’ve gathered data from agency SEO professionals, just like you, on everything from salaries and skills to budgets and reporting. This report also covers the impact of machine learning and artificial intelligence in agency settings.

Top Agency Insights From State Of SEO

The highly-specialized nature of agency SEO presents fewer struggles than in-house when getting buy-in and resources.

Working with a variety of clients comes with unique challenges, such as managing a multitude of performance metrics.

Agency SEO pros earn a little more on average than their in-house counterparts, but their location is also a big factor.

Agency SEO professionals work with a wider variety of budget limits compared to in-house professionals.

Strategies used by agency SEO pros tend to vary depending on the size of the budget – strategies also vary between business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B).

Key Salary Factors For Agency SEO Pros

The salaries of SEO professionals rely heavily on factors such as experience and location.

How Experience Impacts SEO Professionals’ Salaries

On average, once SEO professionals in the agency space hit the five-year threshold of their careers, their salaries tend to skew toward the higher brackets.

How Location Affects SEO Professionals’ Salaries

Our supplemental report shows that salaries for agency SEO professionals differ significantly based on where they live.

For example, SEO professionals in India often earn $34,000 or less after 10 years in the industry, while their U.S. counterparts with equivalent experience tend to earn between $50,000-$100,000.

SEO salaries across different cities, states, and regions within the U.S. also vary significantly.

Regional salary trends are important to consider, especially for businesses looking to attract and retain qualified SEO candidates.

The Impact Of Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence

According to our dedicated report, agency SEO practitioners say that they’re expecting machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to cause the biggest shifts in SEO.

Because of tools like Dall-E 2 and Python, machine learning has become almost a standard skill set for SEO pros. Brands are also increasingly using inspiring ML strategies to capture the attention of their target market.

Start Planning Your 2023 SEO Strategy

If you’re an agency SEO professional looking to outperform your competitors in 2023, it’s important to look ahead and be able to spot new opportunities and threats within the industry – and this report can help you with that.

Want to discover more key agency SEO insights? Download our State of SEO: Agency Report and use your newfound knowledge to plan your strategy for next year.