In-House SEO: Key Insights To Inform Your 2023 Strategy

The future looks bright for in-house SEO professionals, despite coming out of a long period of uncertainty with frequent algorithm changes and layoffs.

Recent trends show that businesses are increasingly looking to integrate SEO into their broader marketing efforts, and in-house SEO pros are commanding competitive salaries.

But that doesn’t mean the industry is without its setbacks – in-house SEO professionals still face a unique set of challenges within the field.

And if you’re looking to set your strategy for next year, you need to know what they are and how they can impact your efforts.

Salaries.

Budgets.

New business strategies.

Success metrics.

ROI.

Top In-House Insights From State Of SEO

Competition is high for experienced in-house SEO professionals who earn high salaries.

In-house SEO professionals face unique challenges in their roles within larger companies.

Leads are not well understood, and proving ROI can be difficult.

In-House SEO Budget Trends

​​More than 50% of our survey respondents said they worked with budgets of $5,000 or less. Beyond that, budgets for in-house SEO teams vary considerably.

While business-to-business (B2B) in-house teams had an average budget of $2,628.54, business-to-consumer (B2C) and ecommerce teams had almost $1,000 more to work with.

How In-House Budgets Are Allocated

Regardless of budget size, the top five areas where both B2B and B2C in-house SEO professionals dedicated their spending were:

On-page SEO (14.8%).

Content marketing (12.5%).

Technical SEO (12.4%).

Web development (9.6%).

Link building (9.0%).

Biggest Challenges For In-House SEO Pros

According to our survey results, 73.8% of in-house SEO professionals experienced an increase in ROI for their efforts this year. However, that doesn’t mean that this year was without its challenges.

Many SEO professionals say they struggled with things like strategy issues, alignment with other departments, and scaling their strategies – but the biggest obstacle faced by in-house SEO pros this year? A lack of resources.

In fact, 21.0% of in-house SEO practitioners noted resource limitations as a major challenge.

