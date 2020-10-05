  1. SEJ
How We Built 600+ Links in 30 Days & You Can, Too [Webinar]

Want to learn how to set up a scalable link building program that generates hundreds of links – even with fewer resources? Then sign up for this webinar.

Join our next Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, October 14 at 2 p.m. ET and learn how to set up a scalable link building program that can help you generate hundreds of links – even with fewer resources.

In this session, Kevin Rowe, CEO at PureLinq, you will find out how to produce a 90% response rate on outreach with:

  • The relationships required for success.
  • Technical resources are needed to prepare for your big month.
  • Workflows to maximize efficiency.

Link building is very time-consuming. Just securing 10-20 links a month can be mind-numbing.

But by aligning resources, Rowe was able to build a program that provided up to a 90% response rate on email outreach without using overseas VAs or email automation.

In his presentation, Rowe will provide extensive details about how he built his workflow, resources, and timeline.

He will also share how two specialists were able to carry out work that would normally require 10+ team members to accomplish.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.

See you soon!

