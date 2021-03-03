14 Days Free Trial
How Social Media Helped the Biden-Harris Campaign to Victory [Podcast]

On today’s episode of the SEJ Show, Brent Csutoras is joined by Thomas Kramer, Co-Founder, COO at Paladin Software & Measure Studio and Sarah Galvez, Director of Social Media and Audience Development at Biden for President.

Sarah talks us through many aspects of the campaign, from tactics to strategy, while Thomas gives some insight into how they approached data tracking and interpretation.

Sarah Galvez : https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarahjgalvez/
Thomas Kramer : https://www.linkedin.com/in/thomaskramerla/

CategorySearch Podcast
Brent Csutoras

Brent Csutoras

Consultant at Brent Csutoras

Managing Partner at Search Engine Journal and a Digital Marketing Consultant, providing consulting, training, and coaching services at an hourly ... [Read full bio]

