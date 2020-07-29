HOME PAGE
How QA Testing for SEO Can Boost Your Traffic & Revenue

Wednesday, July 29 at 2 p.m. ET

SEO is fragile.

With engineers, designers, product managers, marketing managers, and sometimes even CEOs dipping their hands into the complex SEO mix, things can inevitably go awry.

Simple changes to titles, headers, and especially the meta robots tag can wreak havoc on traffic and revenue.

To exacerbate matters, technical SEO is becoming more complex with the growth of JS frameworks, dynamic rendering, the growth of AMP, and transition to the mobile-first index.

Join our next sponsored webinar as Mark Munroe, CEO at SEORadar, demonstrates how to easily integrate SEO testing into the QA process to prevent SEO problems from ever going live.

In this presentation, you will learn:

  • An SEO testing process that will help you avoid failed migrations, rogue redirects, inadvertent noindexing, disappearing tags, and more.
  • Why the key to safe SEO is catching problems before they get deployed.
  • How to use audit tools, especially change monitoring, to catch inadvertent problems.
Mark Munroe
Mark Munroe

CEO, SEORadar
Brent Csutoras
Brent Csutoras

Managing Partner & Owner, Search Engine Journal
