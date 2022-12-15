A Marketing Calendar Template To Plan Your Content For 2023

The days have grown shorter, and the weather has grown colder, which can only mean one thing: The end of the year is upon us.
How did you do in 2022? Did you hit all your professional goals? Or did you fall short in some areas?
Take some time to celebrate your successes, but then it’s time to put that behind you and look ahead to 2023.
Seizing the new year and setting yourself (and your organization) up for success means having a solid marketing plan.
You need a detailed strategy that identifies specific holidays and events you can leverage to maximize the impact of your brand.
But it’s so much work to create.
If only there were some incredible resources you could use. Like a ready-made calendar with all the holidays in one convenient, customizable, and easily referenceable table you could use to help you create your own 2023 marketing calendar…
Just think of how convenient it would be to identify National Weed Your Garden Day (June 13), Better Breakfast Month (September), or International Firefighters Day (May 4) with just a quick glance.
Maybe you didn’t even know holidays like NASCAR Day (May 19), World Tourism Day (September 27), and Meat Week (January 29-February 5) exist.
While you could run successful marketing campaigns without acknowledging these events, they provide a great chance for you to target leads and customers in a fun and engaging way.
And you’re in luck – we’ve done all the work to create a marketing calendar template for you. And best of all, it’s free.
2023 Free Marketing Calendar Templates
Some marketers are like the ant in Aesop’s famous fable, planning for the coming year to ensure they’re moving into a new year with a defined and well-thought-out strategy.
And then there are the grasshopper types, who will suddenly recall mid-Christmas break that they don’t have anything on the calendar for 2023.
No matter which one you are, we’re here to help.
2023 Marketing Calendar
Here is your marketing calendar for 2023. We’ve created a list of events, holidays, and celebrations, plus a handy template to help you market more effectively this year.
Much of the calendar is focused on the U.S. and Canada, with some major international and religious holidays.
Use the tab titled “All Holidays + Google Calendar” to Google Calendar.
Your 2023 Holiday Marketing Calendar
This calendar is separated by month, so you can jump to whichever month you need:
January
A new year means a new start.
Whether your goal is to stop smoking, lose those pounds you’ve accidentally packed on since Thanksgiving, or take a more positive view of the world, this is the time when it all starts.
And outside of new resolutions, you also have college football bowl games, the Sundance Film Festival, and National Hat Day to look forward to.
Monthly Observances
- Weight Loss Awareness Month
- National Blood Donor Month
- National Thank You Month
- National Hobby Month
- National Hot Tea Month
- Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month
- National Slow Cooking Month
- National Skating Mont
Weekly Observances
- January 1-7 – Diet Resolution Week
- January 1-7 – National Thank Your Customers Week
- January 8-14 – Home Office Safety and Security Week
- January 15-21 – Hunt For Happiness Week
- January 16-22 – Sugar Awareness Week
- January 22-28 – National School Choice Week
- January 23-27 – Clean Out Your Inbox Week
- January 29-February 4 – Meat Week
Days
- January 1 – New Year’s Day
- January 1 – National Hangover Day
- January 1 – Outback Bowl
- January 1 – Rose Bowl
- January 1 – NHL Winter Classic
- January 2 – Science Fiction Day
- January 3 – Festival of Sleep Day
- January 4 – Trivia Day
- January 5 – National Bird Day
- January 5-8 – PGA Tournament of Champions
- January 6 – National Bean Day
- January 6 – Cuddle Up Day
- January 7 – Orthodox Christmas
- January 8 – Elvis’s Birthday
- January 9 – College Football Playoff National Championship
- January 10 – Golden Globes
- January 10 – National Bittersweet Chocolate Day
- January 10 – Houseplant Appreciation Day
- January 10 – National Clean Off Your Desk Day
- January 12 – Stick to Your New Year’s Resolution Day
- January 13 – National Rubber Ducky Day
- January 14 – Dress Up Your Pet Day
- January 15 – National Hat Day
- January 17 – Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day
- January 17 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- January 18 – Winnie the Pooh Day (Author A.A. Milne’s birthday)
- January 19 – National Popcorn Day
- January 19-29 – Sundance Film Festival
- January 20 – Penguin Awareness Day
- January 20 – National Cheese Lover’s Day
- January 21 – National Hugging Day
- January 22 – Chinese New Year
- January 23 – National Pie Day
- January 24 – Compliment Day
- January 24 – National Peanut Butter Day
- January 24 – Community Manager Appreciation Day #CMAD
- January 25 – Opposite Day
- January 26 – Spouse’s Day
- January 27 – Chocolate Cake Day
- January 27-29 – Winter X Games
- January 28 – Data Privacy Day
- January 29 – National Puzzle Day
- January 31 – Backward Day
Popular Hashtags For January:
- #NewYearsDay
- #ScienceFictionDay
- #NationalTriviaDay
- #NationalBirdDay
- #NationalStickerDay
- #GetToKnowYourCustomersDay
- #CheeseLoversDay
- #MLKDay
- #NationalHuggingDay
- #PieDay
- #NationalComplimentDay
- #OppositeDay
- #CMAD
- #PrivacyAware
February
Though it’s only 28 days long, February is jam-packed with events you can leverage for your marketing campaigns.
Spread the love on Valentine’s Day, celebrate the end of winter (or lament its continuation) on Groundhog Day, and do some good deeds for Random Acts of Kindness Week.
Need a few more ideas to flesh out your calendar? Scroll on.
Monthly Observances
- Black History Month
- American Heart Month
- National Heart Month
- National Weddings Month
- National Cherry Month
Weekly Observances
- February 5-11 – Children’s Authors and Illustration Week
- February 9-15 – New York Fashion Week
- February 12-18 – Freelance Writers Appreciation Week
- February 12-18 – International Flirting Week
- February 19-25 – National Pancake Week
- February 14-21 – Condom Week
- February 14-20 – Random Acts of Kindness Week
Days
- February 1 – National Freedom Day
- February 2 – Groundhog Day
- February 3 – Give Kids a Smile Day
- February 3 – Bubble Gum Day
- February 3 – Wear Red Day
- February 4 – World Cancer Day
- February 5 – World Nutella Day
- February 5 – National Weatherperson’s Day
- February 6 – National Chopsticks Day
- February 7 – Send a Card to a Friend Day #SendACardToAFriendDay
- February 8 – Boy Scout’s Day
- February 9 – National Pizza Day
- February 10 – Umbrella Day
- February 11 – Make a Friend Day
- February 12 – Lincoln’s Birthday
- February 13 – Super Bowl Sunday
- February 14 – Valentine’s Day
- February 15 – Susan B. Anthony’s Birthday
- February 15 – Singles Awareness Day
- February 17 – Random Acts of Kindness Day
- February 18 – Drink Wine Day
- February 20 – Love Your Pet Day
- February 20 – Presidents Day
- February 21 – Fat Tuesday/Mardi Gras
- February 22 – Ash Wednesday
- February 22 – Washington’s Birthday
- February 22 – Margarita Day
- February 22 – Walk Your Dog Day
- February 24 – National Tortilla Chip Day
- February 26 – National Pistachio Day
- February 28 – Floral Design Day
Popular Hashtags For February:
- #GroundhogDay
- #WorldCancerDay
- #NationalWeatherpersonsDay
- #SendACardToAFriendDay
- #BoyScoutsDay
- #NationalPizzaDay
- #ValentinesDay
- #RandomActsOfKindnessDay
- #PresidentsDay
- #LoveYourPetDay
March
The beginning of spring, March Madness, and, of course, St. Patrick’s Day – who doesn’t love March?
Okay, that whole coming in like a lion thing is a little rough, but even on the coldest days, you can take heart that the worst is almost over.
Here are some holidays and events you can use to make your brand’s March a great one.
Monthly Observances
- Women’s History Month
- Nutrition Month
- Peanut Month
- Music in Our Schools Month
- Craft Month
- Irish Heritage Month
- American Red Cross Month
- March for Meals
- The Great American Cleanup
- Ramadan begins on March 22
Weekly Observances
- March 6-12– Girl Scout Week
- March 12-18 – Campfire Birthday Week
- March 13-19 – National Sleep Awareness Week
- March 27 – Apr 2 National Cleaning Week
Days
- March 1 – Peanut Butter Lover’s Day
- March 2 – National Read Across America Day (Dr. Seuss Day)
- March 3 – World Wildlife Day
- March 4 – Grammar Day
- March 4 – Day of Unplugging
- March 4 – Employee Appreciation Day
- March 6 – Dentist’s Day
- March 6 – Oreo Day
- March 7 – Cereal Day
- March 8 – International Women’s Day
- March 10 – Popcorn Lover’s Day
- March 12 – Daylight Savings
- March 12– Girl Scout Day
- March 12 – 95th Academy Awards Ceremony
- March 13 – National Good Samaritan Day
- March 13 – Napping Day
- March 14 – Pi Day
- March 15 – The Ides of March
- March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day
- March 17 – World Sleep Day
- March 18 – Awkward Moments Day
- March 20 – First Day of Spring
- March 21 – World Down Syndrome Day
- March 21 – International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
- March 22 – World Water Day
- March 22 – Ag Day (Agriculture Day)
- March 22 – American Diabetes Association Alert Day
- March 22 – First day of Ramadan
- March 23 – Puppy Day
- March 26 – Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness
- March 26 – Earth Hour Day
- March 29 – Mom & Pop Business Owners Day
- March 30 – National Doctor’s Day
- March 30 – Baseball Opening Day
- March 31 – Crayon Day
- March 31 – Transgender Day of Visibility
Popular Hashtags For March:
- #PeanutButterLoversDay
- #EmployeeAppreciationDay
- #ReadAcrossAmerica
- #DrSeuss
- #WorldWildlifeDay
- #NationalGrammarDay
- #BeBoldForChange
- #DaylightSavings
- #PiDay
- #StPatricksDay
- #FirstDayofSpring
- #WorldWaterDay
- #NationalPuppyDay
- #PurpleDay
- #AmericanDiabetesAssociationAlertDay
- #NationalDoctorsDay
- #EarthHour
- #TDOV
April
Just listen to those birds singing and the bees humming – April is a time of natural rejuvenation.
Give your targets and customers a laugh with an April Fool’s prank, schedule an event around the Master’s tournament (or hit the links yourself), and show your love for our planet on Earth Day. Just don’t forget taxes are due on the 15th.
For more ideas, we’ve provided a list below.
Monthly Observances
- Earth Month
- National Volunteer Month
- National Autism Awareness Month
- Keep America Beautiful Month
- National Garden Month
- Stress Awareness Month
- National Poetry Month
- Ramadan ends on April 21
Weekly Observances
- April 17-23 – National Volunteer Week
- April 17-23 – Animal Cruelty/Human Violence Awareness Week
- April 24-30 – Administrative Professionals Week
- April 24-30 – National Princess Week
- April 25-29 – Every Kid Healthy Week
Days
- April 1 – April Fool’s Day
- April 2 – Palm Sunday
- April 2 – Equal Pay Day
- April 2 – World Autism Awareness Day
- April 2 – National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
- April 3 – Don’t Go To Work Unless it’s Fun Day
- April 3 – Find a Rainbow Day
- April 4 – School Librarian Day
- April 3-9 – Masters Tournament PGA
- April 6 – National Walking Day
- April 7 – Good Friday
- April 7 – National Beer Day
- April 7 – World Health Day
- April 9 – Easter Sunday
- April 9 – Winston Churchill Day
- April 10 – Golfer’s Day
- April 11 – National Pet Day
- April 12 – National Grilled Cheese Day
- April 15 – National Titanic Remembrance Day
- April 15 – Tax Day
- April 14-23 – Coachella Music Festival
- April 17 – Boston Marathon
- April 18 – Patriot’s Day
- April 20 – Lookalike Day
- April 21 – National High-Five Day
- April 21 – Last day of Ramadan
- April 22 – Earth Day
- April 27 – Denim Day
- April 27 – Administrative Professionals Day
- April 28 – Take Your Daughter and/or Son to Work Day
- April 28 – National Superhero Day
- April 28 – Arbor Day
- April 30 – National Honesty Day
- April 30 – National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day
Popular Hashtags For April:
- #AprilFools
- #WAAD
- #FindARainbowDay
- #NationalWalkingDay
- #LetsTalk
- #EqualPayDay
- #TaxDay
- #NH5D
- #NationalLookAlikeDay
- #AdministrativeProfessionalsDay
- #DenimDay
- #EndMalariaForGood
- #COUNTONME
- #ArborDay
- #NationalHonestyDay
- #AdoptAShelterPetDay
May
School is winding down, temperatures are heating up, and barbecue grills are being lit – it can only mean the arrival of May.
Make your brand a Mayflower (insert terrible pilgrim joke here) by taking advantage of Cinco de Mayo, the Kentucky Derby, and Memorial Day as marketing themes.
Monthly Observances
- ALS Awareness
- Asthma Awareness
- National Celiac Disease Awareness Month
- Clean Air Month
- Global Employee Health and Fitness Month
- National Barbecue Month
- National Bike Month
- National Hamburger Month
- National Salad Month
- National Photo Month
- Gifts from the Garden Month
- Lupus Awareness Month
- National Military Appreciation Month
Weekly Observances
- May 1-7 – National Pet Week
- May 1-7 – National Travel & Tourism Week
- May 1-7 – Drinking Water Week
- May 2-6 – Teacher Appreciation Week
- May 6-12 – Nurse’s Week
- May 8 – May 14 – Food Allergy Awareness Week
Days
- May 1 – May Day
- May 1 – Mother Goose Day
- May 3 – Thank A Teacher Day
- May 3 – National Teacher’s Day
- May 4 – Star Wars Day
- May 4 – National Firefighters Day
- May 5 – Cinco De Mayo
- May 5 – World Password Day
- May 6 – National Nurses Day
- May 6 – Military Spouse Appreciation Day
- May 6 – Kentucky Derby
- May 8 – World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day
- May 10 – National Receptionists Day
- May 11 – Eat What You Want Day
- May 14 – Mother’s Day
- May 14 – World Fair Trade Day
- May 15 – National Chocolate Chip Day
- May 16 – Love a Tree Day
- May 18-21 – PGA Championship
- May 19 – NASCAR Day
- May 20 – National Bike to Work Day
- May 20 – Be a Millionaire Day
- May 20 – Armed Forces Day
- May 22 – Victoria Day (Canada)
- May 25 – Red Nose Day
- May 25 – Geek Pride Day
- May 25 – National Wine Day
- May 26 – Sally Ride Day
- May 28 -June 11 – French Open
- May 28 – Indianapolis 500
- May 29 – Memorial Day
- May 31 – World No-Tobacco Day
Popular Hashtags For May:
- #RedNoseDay
- #MayDay
- #WorldPasswordDay
- #StarWarsDay & #Maythe4thBeWithYou
- #InternationalFirefightersDay
- #CincoDeMayo
- #MothersDay
- #BTWD
- #MemorialDay & #MDW
- #NoTobacco
June
Summer, summer, summertime. June is the month when it finally starts to feel like summer.
Make your brand a must-have companion for planning a beachside vacation or hosting a cookout.
And don’t forget it’s also the month for LGBTQ+ Pride, Flag Day, and Father’s Day, along with all the other events listed here.
Monthly Observances
- Men’s Health Month
- National Safety Month
- Acne Awareness Month
- LGBTQ Pride Month
- National Adopt a Cat Month
- Aquarium Month
- Candy Month
Weekly Observances
- June 4-10 – Pet Appreciation Week
- June 12-18 – Men’s Health Week
- June 19-25 – National Camping Week
- June 23-26 – Watermelon Seed Spitting Week
Days
- June 1 – Global Parents Day
- June 2 – National Rocky Road Ice Cream Day
- June 3 – National Donut Day
- June 3 – Belmont Stakes
- June 4 – Hug Your Cat Day
- June 4 – National Cheese Day
- June 5 – World Environment Day
- June 7 – National Chocolate Ice Cream Day
- June 8 – World Oceans Day
- June 8 – National Best Friends Day
- June 9 – Donald Duck Day
- June 10 – Iced Tea Day
- June 13-15 – Bonnaroo Music Festival
- June 13 – National Weed Your Garden Day
- June 14 – Flag Day
- June 15-18 –U.S. Open PGA
- June 18 – National Splurge Day
- June 18 – World Juggler’s Day
- June 19 – Father’s Day
- June 21 – First Day of Summer / Summer Solstice
- June 21 – National Selfie Day
- June 22 – National Kissing Day
- June 25 – National Take a Dog to Work Day
- June 29 – Camera Day
- June 30 – National Handshake Day
- June 30 – Social Media Day
Popular Hashtags For June:
- #NationalDonutDay
- #FathersDay
- #NationalSelfieDay
- #TakeYourDogToWorkDay
- #HandshakeDay
- #SMDay
July
From pet safety tips for the Fourth of July to Amazon Prime Day, July presents lots of opportunities for savvy marketers.
So, celebrate your independence, gorge yourself on too many hotdogs, and celebrate your friends with one of many July-themed events.
Monthly Observances
- Family Golf Month
- Ice Cream Month
- National Grilling Month
- National Picnic Month
- National Independent Retailer Month
- National Blueberry Month
Weekly Observances
- July 17-23 – Capture the Sunset Week
Days
- July 1 – National Postal Worker Day
- July 1 – International Joke Day
- July 1 – 23 – Tour de France
- July 2 – World UFO Day
- July 3-16 – Wimbledon
- July 4 – Independence Day
- July 4 – Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
- July 5 – National Bikini Day
- July 7 – World Chocolate Day
- July 8 – National Video Games Day
- July 11 – National 7-Eleven Day
- July 12 – Pecan Pie Day
- July 13 – Rock Worldwide Day
- July 13 – French Fry Day
- July 16 – World Snake Day
- July 17 – World Emoji Day
- July 17 – National Ice Cream Day
- July 19 – National Daiquiri Day
- July 20 – Hot Dog Day
- July 20 – National Moon Day
- July 21-25 – Summer X Games
- July 24 – Amelia Earhart Day
- July 24 – Parents’ Day
- July 26 – Aunt and Uncle Day
- July 28 – World Hepatitis Day
- July 28-30 – World Lumberjack Championships
- July 30 – Father-in-Law Day
- July 30 – International Day of Friendship
- July 30 – Friendship Day
Popular Hashtags For July:
- #NationalPostalWorkerDay
- #WorldUFODay
- #WorldEmojiDay
- #DayOfFriendship
August
August means the hottest days, back-to-school and the return of football.
Whether you’re celebrating the end of summer or trying to finish your tan in the dog days, August means lots of opportunities for fun.
Here are some holidays and celebrations you can use for your August marketing calendar:
Monthly Observances
- Back to School Month
- National Golf Month
- National Breastfeeding Month
- Family Fun Month
- Peach Month
Weekly Observances
- August 1-7 – International Clown Week
- August 6-12 – National Farmers’ Market Week
- August 14-20 – National Motorcycle Week (Always 2nd full week of August)
- August 14-20 – Feeding Pets of the Homeless Week (Always 2nd full week of August)
Days
- August 1 – National Girlfriends Day
- August 2 – National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
- August 3 – Hall of Fame Game/ NFL Preseason begins
- August 4 – National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
- August 5 – International Beer Day
- August 8 – International Cat Day
- August 9 – Book Lover’s Day
- August 10 – National S’mores Day
- August 11 – National Son and Daughter Day
- August 12 – Middle Child’s Day
- August 13 – Left-hander’s Day
- August 16 – National Tell a Joke Day
- August 18 – Bad Poetry Day
- August 19 – World Photo Day
- August 19 – World Humanitarian Day
- August 20 – National Lemonade Day
- August 21 – Senior Citizens Day
- August 26 – National Dog Day
- August 26 – Women’s Equality Day
- August 30 – Frankenstein Day
- August 31 – National Trail Mix Day
Popular Hashtags For August:
- #InternationalCatDay
- #NationalBookLoversDay
- #WorldElephantDay
- #LefthandersDay
- #WorldPhotoDay
- #WorldHumanitarianDay
- #NationalLemonadeDay
- #NationalDogDay
- #WomensEqualityDay
September
The heat has finally broken, and Autumn has started to roll in – what better reason for dancing in September?
There are a lot of popular holidays and events you can leverage for marketing this month, including the kickoff of Hispanic Heritage Month, Grandparents Day, and, of course, Labor Day.
And if you forget to include National Talk Like a Pirate Day in your marketing calendar, someone may make you walk the plank, matey.
Monthly Observances
- Wilderness Month
- National Preparedness Month
- National Food Safety Education Month
- Fruit and Veggies—More Matters Month
- National Yoga Awareness Month
- Whole Grains Month
- Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15)
- Little League Month
- Better Breakfast Month
Weekly Observances
- September 10-16 – National Suicide Prevention Week
- September 19-25 – Pollution Prevention Week
- September 18-24 – National Indoor Plant Week
- September 20-27 – National Dog Week
Days
- September 2 – World Beard Day
- September 3 – International Bacon Day
- September 4 – Labor Day
- September 5 – Cheese Pizza Day
- September 5 – International Day of Charity
- September 6 – Read a Book Day
- September 10– Grandparents Day
- September 11 – 9/11
- September 12 – Video Games Day
- September 13 – Uncle Sam Day
- September 15 – Greenpeace Day
- September 15-17– Rosh Hashanah
- September 16 – Constitution Day
- September 17 – Citizenship Day
- September 17 – Oktoberfest Begins
- September 17 – Boys’ and Girls’ Club Day for Kids
- September 18 – Wife Appreciation Day
- September 19 – International Talk Like a Pirate
- September 22–25 – Presidents Cup PGA
- September 21 – International Day of Peace
- September 22 – Car-free Day
- September 22 – First Day of Fall
- September 22 – Native American Day
- September 23 – Checkers Day
- September 27 – World Tourism Day
- September 27– National Voter Registration Day
- September 28 – World Rabies Day
- September 28 – National Good Neighbor Day
- September 29 – World Heart Day
- September 30 – International Podcast Day
Popular Hashtags For September:
- #LaborDay
- #NationalWildlifeDay
- #CharityDay
- #ReadABookDay
- #911Day
- #NationalVideoGamesDay
- #TalkLikeAPirateDay
- #PeaceDay
- #CarFreeDay
- #WorldRabiesDay
- #GoodNeighborDay
- #InternationalPodcastDay
October
Get your trick-or-treat bags ready, fill up that pumpkin spice latte, and light up the bonfire – it’s October.
There’s so much more to this month than just Halloween. It also has Teacher’s Day, International Coffee Day, and the beginning of the World Series.
Take a look at some other marketing themes for this month:
Monthly Observances
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Bully Prevention Month
- Adopt a Shelter Dog Month
- Halloween Safety Month
- Financial Planning Month
- National Pizza Month
Weekly Observances
- October 2-8 – Great Books Week (always the first full week)
- October 2-8 – National Work From Home Week (always the first full week)
- October 16-22 – Mediation Week (third week in October)
- October 16-22 – National Business Women’s Week (third week in October)
- October 23-31 – National Red Ribbon Week
Days
- October 1 – Coffee Day
- October 1 – World Vegetarian Day
- October 2 – Name Your Car Day
- October 2 – Brow Day
- October 3 – Oktoberfest Ends
- October 3 – National Techies Day
- October 3 – National Boyfriends Day
- October 4 – National Taco Day
- October 4-5 – Yom Kippur
- October 5 – World Teacher’s Day
- October 7 – National Kale Day
- October 7 – World Smile Day
- October 9 – Leif Erikson Day
- October 9 – Columbus Day
- October 9 – Indigenous Peoples’ Day
- October 9 – Thanksgiving Day (Canada)
- October 10 – World Mental Health Day
- October 11 – It’s My Party Day
- October 14 – World Egg Day
- October 15 – Sweetest Day
- October 16 – World Food Day
- October 16 – Boss’s Day
- October 17 – Spirit Day (anti-bullying)
- October 22 – Make a Difference Day
- October 24 – United Nations Day
- October 28 – MLB World Series begins
- October 30 – Mischief Night
- October 30 – Checklist Day
- October 31 – Halloween
Popular Hashtags For October:
- #InternationalCoffeeDay
- #TechiesDay
- #NationalTacoDay
- #WorldSmileDay
- #WorldTeachersDay
- #WorldHabitatDay
- #WorldMentalHealthDay
- #BossesDay
- #UNDay
- #ChecklistDay
- #Halloween
November
Smell that crisp air, take in the beauty of changing leaves, and warm up around the fire pit this November.
The month in which we all give thanks, it’s also Peanut Butter Lover’s Month and Movember.
Kick off your marketing calendar with a Day of the Dead celebration, honor those who served on Veteran’s Day, and get ready for the big sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Monthly Observances
- Movember
- National Healthy Skin Month
- Gluten-Free Diet Awareness Month
- National Adoption Month
- National Gratitude Month
- Peanut Butter Lovers’ Month
- National Diabetes Awareness Month
Weekly Observances
- November 7-13 – World Kindness Week (second week: Monday – Sunday)
- November 13-19 – American Education Week
- November 20-26 – Game and Puzzle Week
Days
- November 1 – Day of the Dead
- November 1 – All Saint’s Day
- November 1 – World Vegan Day
- November 2 – Day of the Dead Ends
- November 3 – Sandwich Day
- November 4 – King Tut Day
- November 6 – Daylight Savings Time ends
- November 8 – Cappuccino Day
- November 8 – STEM Day
- November 10 – Marine Corps Birthday
- November 11 – Veterans Day
- November 12 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Day
- November 13 – World Kindness Day
- November 13 – Sadie Hawkins Day
- November 14 – World Diabetes Day
- November 15 – America Recycles Day
- November 15 – National Entrepreneurs Day (third Tuesday of November)
- November 16 – International Tolerance Day
- November 17 – Homemade Bread Day
- November 20 – Transgender Day Of Remembrance
- November 23 – Thanksgiving Day
- November 24 – Black Friday
- November 25 – Small Business Saturday
- November 27 – Cyber Monday
- November 28 – Giving Tuesday
Popular Hashtags For November:
- #WorldVeganDay
- #NationalSandwichDay
- #DaylightSavings
- #CappuccinoDay
- #STEMDay
- #VeteransDay
- #WKD
- #WDD
- #BeRecycled
- #EntrepreneursDay
- #Thanksgiving
- #ShopSmall
December
The end is in sight – you’ve made it to the last month of the year. But you know what that means, right? 2024 is right around the corner.
Send your year off in style with marketing campaigns dedicated to more than the holiday season. This is also the month featuring Nobel Prize Day, Bill of Rights Day, and the first day of winter.
And don’t forget to check back here for a handy guide to 2024 marketing content.
Monthly Observances
- National Human Rights Month
- Operation Santa Paws
- Bingo Month
Weekly Observances
- December 7 – December 15 – Chanukah
- December 26 – January 1 – Kwanzaa
Days
- December 1 – World AIDS Day
- December 1 – Rosa Parks Day
- December 3 – International Day of Persons with Disabilities
- December 4 – Cookie Day
- December 6 – St. Nicholas Day
- December 7 – Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
- December 9 – Christmas Card Day
- December 10 – Nobel Prize Day
- December 12 – Poinsettia Day
- December 14 – Roast Chestnuts Day
- December 15 – Bill of Rights Day
- December 15 – National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day (Third Friday in December)
- December 18 – Free Shipping Day
- December 18 – Bake Cookies Day
- December 20 – Go Caroling Day
- December 21 – First Day of Winter / Winter Solstice
- December 23 – Festivus
- December 24 – Christmas Eve
- December 25 – Christmas Day
- December 26 – Kwanzaa
- December 26 – Boxing Day
- December 27 – National Fruitcake Day
- December 31 – New Year’s Eve
Popular Hashtags For December:
- #IDPWD
- #NationalCookieDay
- #NobelPrize
- #WinterSolstice
- #NYE
Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal