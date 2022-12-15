A Marketing Calendar Template To Plan Your Content For 2023

The days have grown shorter, and the weather has grown colder, which can only mean one thing: The end of the year is upon us.

How did you do in 2022? Did you hit all your professional goals? Or did you fall short in some areas?

Take some time to celebrate your successes, but then it’s time to put that behind you and look ahead to 2023.

Seizing the new year and setting yourself (and your organization) up for success means having a solid marketing plan.

You need a detailed strategy that identifies specific holidays and events you can leverage to maximize the impact of your brand.

But it’s so much work to create.

If only there were some incredible resources you could use. Like a ready-made calendar with all the holidays in one convenient, customizable, and easily referenceable table you could use to help you create your own 2023 marketing calendar…

Just think of how convenient it would be to identify National Weed Your Garden Day (June 13), Better Breakfast Month (September), or International Firefighters Day (May 4) with just a quick glance.

Maybe you didn’t even know holidays like NASCAR Day (May 19), World Tourism Day (September 27), and Meat Week (January 29-February 5) exist.

While you could run successful marketing campaigns without acknowledging these events, they provide a great chance for you to target leads and customers in a fun and engaging way.

And you’re in luck – we’ve done all the work to create a marketing calendar template for you. And best of all, it’s free.

2023 Free Marketing Calendar Templates

Some marketers are like the ant in Aesop’s famous fable, planning for the coming year to ensure they’re moving into a new year with a defined and well-thought-out strategy.

And then there are the grasshopper types, who will suddenly recall mid-Christmas break that they don’t have anything on the calendar for 2023.

No matter which one you are, we’re here to help.

2023 Marketing Calendar

Here is your marketing calendar for 2023. We’ve created a list of events, holidays, and celebrations, plus a handy template to help you market more effectively this year.

Much of the calendar is focused on the U.S. and Canada, with some major international and religious holidays.

Use the tab titled “All Holidays + Google Calendar” to Google Calendar.

Your 2023 Holiday Marketing Calendar

This calendar is separated by month, so you can jump to whichever month you need:

January

A new year means a new start.

Whether your goal is to stop smoking, lose those pounds you’ve accidentally packed on since Thanksgiving, or take a more positive view of the world, this is the time when it all starts.

And outside of new resolutions, you also have college football bowl games, the Sundance Film Festival, and National Hat Day to look forward to.

Monthly Observances

Weight Loss Awareness Month

National Blood Donor Month

National Thank You Month

National Hobby Month

National Hot Tea Month

Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month

National Slow Cooking Month

National Skating Mont

Weekly Observances

January 1-7 – Diet Resolution Week

January 1-7 – National Thank Your Customers Week

January 8-14 – Home Office Safety and Security Week

January 15-21 – Hunt For Happiness Week

January 16-22 – Sugar Awareness Week

January 22-28 – National School Choice Week

January 23-27 – Clean Out Your Inbox Week

January 29-February 4 – Meat Week

Days

January 1 – New Year’s Day

January 1 – National Hangover Day

January 1 – Outback Bowl

January 1 – Rose Bowl

January 1 – NHL Winter Classic

January 2 – Science Fiction Day

January 3 – Festival of Sleep Day

January 4 – Trivia Day

January 5 – National Bird Day

January 5-8 – PGA Tournament of Champions

January 6 – National Bean Day

January 6 – Cuddle Up Day

January 7 – Orthodox Christmas

January 8 – Elvis’s Birthday

January 9 – College Football Playoff National Championship

January 10 – Golden Globes

January 10 – National Bittersweet Chocolate Day

January 10 – Houseplant Appreciation Day

January 10 – National Clean Off Your Desk Day

January 12 – Stick to Your New Year’s Resolution Day

January 13 – National Rubber Ducky Day

January 14 – Dress Up Your Pet Day

January 15 – National Hat Day

January 17 – Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day

January 17 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

January 18 – Winnie the Pooh Day (Author A.A. Milne’s birthday)

January 19 – National Popcorn Day

January 19-29 – Sundance Film Festival

January 20 – Penguin Awareness Day

January 20 – National Cheese Lover’s Day

January 21 – National Hugging Day

January 22 – Chinese New Year

January 23 – National Pie Day

January 24 – Compliment Day

January 24 – National Peanut Butter Day

January 24 – Community Manager Appreciation Day #CMAD

January 25 – Opposite Day

January 26 – Spouse’s Day

January 27 – Chocolate Cake Day

January 27-29 – Winter X Games

January 28 – Data Privacy Day

January 29 – National Puzzle Day

January 31 – Backward Day

Popular Hashtags For January:

#NewYearsDay

#ScienceFictionDay

#NationalTriviaDay

#NationalBirdDay

#NationalStickerDay

#GetToKnowYourCustomersDay

#CheeseLoversDay

#MLKDay

#NationalHuggingDay

#PieDay

#NationalComplimentDay

#OppositeDay

#CMAD

#PrivacyAware

February

Though it’s only 28 days long, February is jam-packed with events you can leverage for your marketing campaigns.

Spread the love on Valentine’s Day, celebrate the end of winter (or lament its continuation) on Groundhog Day, and do some good deeds for Random Acts of Kindness Week.

Need a few more ideas to flesh out your calendar? Scroll on.

Monthly Observances

Black History Month

American Heart Month

National Heart Month

National Weddings Month

National Cherry Month

Weekly Observances

February 5-11 – Children’s Authors and Illustration Week

February 9-15 – New York Fashion Week

February 12-18 – Freelance Writers Appreciation Week

February 12-18 – International Flirting Week

February 19-25 – National Pancake Week

February 14-21 – Condom Week

February 14-20 – Random Acts of Kindness Week

Days

February 1 – National Freedom Day

February 2 – Groundhog Day

February 3 – Give Kids a Smile Day

February 3 – Bubble Gum Day

February 3 – Wear Red Day

February 4 – World Cancer Day

February 5 – World Nutella Day

February 5 – National Weatherperson’s Day

February 6 – National Chopsticks Day

February 7 – Send a Card to a Friend Day #SendACardToAFriendDay

February 8 – Boy Scout’s Day

February 9 – National Pizza Day

February 10 – Umbrella Day

February 11 – Make a Friend Day

February 12 – Lincoln’s Birthday

February 13 – Super Bowl Sunday

February 14 – Valentine’s Day

February 15 – Susan B. Anthony’s Birthday

February 15 – Singles Awareness Day

February 17 – Random Acts of Kindness Day

February 18 – Drink Wine Day

February 20 – Love Your Pet Day

February 20 – Presidents Day

February 21 – Fat Tuesday/Mardi Gras

February 22 – Ash Wednesday

February 22 – Washington’s Birthday

February 22 – Margarita Day

February 22 – Walk Your Dog Day

February 24 – National Tortilla Chip Day

February 26 – National Pistachio Day

February 28 – Floral Design Day

Popular Hashtags For February:

#GroundhogDay

#WorldCancerDay

#NationalWeatherpersonsDay

#SendACardToAFriendDay

#BoyScoutsDay

#NationalPizzaDay

#ValentinesDay

#RandomActsOfKindnessDay

#PresidentsDay

#LoveYourPetDay

March

The beginning of spring, March Madness, and, of course, St. Patrick’s Day – who doesn’t love March?

Okay, that whole coming in like a lion thing is a little rough, but even on the coldest days, you can take heart that the worst is almost over.

Here are some holidays and events you can use to make your brand’s March a great one.

Monthly Observances

Women’s History Month

Nutrition Month

Peanut Month

Music in Our Schools Month

Craft Month

Irish Heritage Month

American Red Cross Month

March for Meals

The Great American Cleanup

Ramadan begins on March 22

Weekly Observances

March 6-12– Girl Scout Week

March 12-18 – Campfire Birthday Week

March 13-19 – National Sleep Awareness Week

March 27 – Apr 2 National Cleaning Week

Days

March 1 – Peanut Butter Lover’s Day

March 2 – National Read Across America Day (Dr. Seuss Day)

March 3 – World Wildlife Day

March 4 – Grammar Day

March 4 – Day of Unplugging

March 4 – Employee Appreciation Day

March 6 – Dentist’s Day

March 6 – Oreo Day

March 7 – Cereal Day

March 8 – International Women’s Day

March 10 – Popcorn Lover’s Day

March 12 – Daylight Savings

March 12– Girl Scout Day

March 12 – 95 th Academy Awards Ceremony

Academy Awards Ceremony March 13 – National Good Samaritan Day

March 13 – Napping Day

March 14 – Pi Day

March 15 – The Ides of March

March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day

March 17 – World Sleep Day

March 18 – Awkward Moments Day

March 20 – First Day of Spring

March 21 – World Down Syndrome Day

March 21 – International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

March 22 – World Water Day

March 22 – Ag Day (Agriculture Day)

March 22 – American Diabetes Association Alert Day

March 22 – First day of Ramadan

March 23 – Puppy Day

March 26 – Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness

March 26 – Earth Hour Day

March 29 – Mom & Pop Business Owners Day

March 30 – National Doctor’s Day

March 30 – Baseball Opening Day

March 31 – Crayon Day

March 31 – Transgender Day of Visibility

Popular Hashtags For March:

#PeanutButterLoversDay

#EmployeeAppreciationDay

#ReadAcrossAmerica

#DrSeuss

#WorldWildlifeDay

#NationalGrammarDay

#BeBoldForChange

#DaylightSavings

#PiDay

#StPatricksDay

#FirstDayofSpring

#WorldWaterDay

#NationalPuppyDay

#PurpleDay

#AmericanDiabetesAssociationAlertDay

#NationalDoctorsDay

#EarthHour

#TDOV

April

Just listen to those birds singing and the bees humming – April is a time of natural rejuvenation.

Give your targets and customers a laugh with an April Fool’s prank, schedule an event around the Master’s tournament (or hit the links yourself), and show your love for our planet on Earth Day. Just don’t forget taxes are due on the 15th.

For more ideas, we’ve provided a list below.

Monthly Observances

Earth Month

National Volunteer Month

National Autism Awareness Month

Keep America Beautiful Month

National Garden Month

Stress Awareness Month

National Poetry Month

Ramadan ends on April 21

Weekly Observances

April 17-23 – National Volunteer Week

April 17-23 – Animal Cruelty/Human Violence Awareness Week

April 24-30 – Administrative Professionals Week

April 24-30 – National Princess Week

April 25-29 – Every Kid Healthy Week

Days

April 1 – April Fool’s Day

April 2 – Palm Sunday

April 2 – Equal Pay Day

April 2 – World Autism Awareness Day

April 2 – National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

April 3 – Don’t Go To Work Unless it’s Fun Day

April 3 – Find a Rainbow Day

April 4 – School Librarian Day

April 3-9 – Masters Tournament PGA

April 6 – National Walking Day

April 7 – Good Friday

April 7 – National Beer Day

April 7 – World Health Day

April 9 – Easter Sunday

April 9 – Winston Churchill Day

April 10 – Golfer’s Day

April 11 – National Pet Day

April 12 – National Grilled Cheese Day

April 15 – National Titanic Remembrance Day

April 15 – Tax Day

April 14-23 – Coachella Music Festival

April 17 – Boston Marathon

April 18 – Patriot’s Day

April 20 – Lookalike Day

April 21 – National High-Five Day

April 21 – Last day of Ramadan

April 22 – Earth Day

April 27 – Denim Day

April 27 – Administrative Professionals Day

April 28 – Take Your Daughter and/or Son to Work Day

April 28 – National Superhero Day

April 28 – Arbor Day

April 30 – National Honesty Day

April 30 – National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Popular Hashtags For April:

#AprilFools

#WAAD

#FindARainbowDay

#NationalWalkingDay

#LetsTalk

#EqualPayDay

#TaxDay

#NH5D

#NationalLookAlikeDay

#AdministrativeProfessionalsDay

#DenimDay

#EndMalariaForGood

#COUNTONME

#ArborDay

#NationalHonestyDay

#AdoptAShelterPetDay

May

School is winding down, temperatures are heating up, and barbecue grills are being lit – it can only mean the arrival of May.

Make your brand a Mayflower (insert terrible pilgrim joke here) by taking advantage of Cinco de Mayo, the Kentucky Derby, and Memorial Day as marketing themes.

Monthly Observances

ALS Awareness

Asthma Awareness

National Celiac Disease Awareness Month

Clean Air Month

Global Employee Health and Fitness Month

National Barbecue Month

National Bike Month

National Hamburger Month

National Salad Month

National Photo Month

Gifts from the Garden Month

Lupus Awareness Month

National Military Appreciation Month

Weekly Observances

May 1-7 – National Pet Week

May 1-7 – National Travel & Tourism Week

May 1-7 – Drinking Water Week

May 2-6 – Teacher Appreciation Week

May 6-12 – Nurse’s Week

May 8 – May 14 – Food Allergy Awareness Week

Days

May 1 – May Day

May 1 – Mother Goose Day

May 3 – Thank A Teacher Day

May 3 – National Teacher’s Day

May 4 – Star Wars Day

May 4 – National Firefighters Day

May 5 – Cinco De Mayo

May 5 – World Password Day

May 6 – National Nurses Day

May 6 – Military Spouse Appreciation Day

May 6 – Kentucky Derby

May 8 – World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

May 10 – National Receptionists Day

May 11 – Eat What You Want Day

May 14 – Mother’s Day

May 14 – World Fair Trade Day

May 15 – National Chocolate Chip Day

May 16 – Love a Tree Day

May 18-21 – PGA Championship

May 19 – NASCAR Day

May 20 – National Bike to Work Day

May 20 – Be a Millionaire Day

May 20 – Armed Forces Day

May 22 – Victoria Day (Canada)

May 25 – Red Nose Day

May 25 – Geek Pride Day

May 25 – National Wine Day

May 26 – Sally Ride Day

May 28 -June 11 – French Open

May 28 – Indianapolis 500

May 29 – Memorial Day

May 31 – World No-Tobacco Day

Popular Hashtags For May:

#RedNoseDay

#MayDay

#WorldPasswordDay

#StarWarsDay & #Maythe4thBeWithYou

#InternationalFirefightersDay

#CincoDeMayo

#MothersDay

#BTWD

#MemorialDay & #MDW

#NoTobacco

June

Summer, summer, summertime. June is the month when it finally starts to feel like summer.

Make your brand a must-have companion for planning a beachside vacation or hosting a cookout.

And don’t forget it’s also the month for LGBTQ+ Pride, Flag Day, and Father’s Day, along with all the other events listed here.

Monthly Observances

Men’s Health Month

National Safety Month

Acne Awareness Month

LGBTQ Pride Month

National Adopt a Cat Month

Aquarium Month

Candy Month

Weekly Observances

June 4-10 – Pet Appreciation Week

June 12-18 – Men’s Health Week

June 19-25 – National Camping Week

June 23-26 – Watermelon Seed Spitting Week

Days

June 1 – Global Parents Day

June 2 – National Rocky Road Ice Cream Day

June 3 – National Donut Day

June 3 – Belmont Stakes

June 4 – Hug Your Cat Day

June 4 – National Cheese Day

June 5 – World Environment Day

June 7 – National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

June 8 – World Oceans Day

June 8 – National Best Friends Day

June 9 – Donald Duck Day

June 10 – Iced Tea Day

June 13-15 – Bonnaroo Music Festival

June 13 – National Weed Your Garden Day

June 14 – Flag Day

June 15-18 –U.S. Open PGA

June 18 – National Splurge Day

June 18 – World Juggler’s Day

June 19 – Father’s Day

June 21 – First Day of Summer / Summer Solstice

June 21 – National Selfie Day

June 22 – National Kissing Day

June 25 – National Take a Dog to Work Day

June 29 – Camera Day

June 30 – National Handshake Day

June 30 – Social Media Day

Popular Hashtags For June:

#NationalDonutDay

#FathersDay

#NationalSelfieDay

#TakeYourDogToWorkDay

#HandshakeDay

#SMDay

July

From pet safety tips for the Fourth of July to Amazon Prime Day, July presents lots of opportunities for savvy marketers.

So, celebrate your independence, gorge yourself on too many hotdogs, and celebrate your friends with one of many July-themed events.

Monthly Observances

Family Golf Month

Ice Cream Month

National Grilling Month

National Picnic Month

National Independent Retailer Month

National Blueberry Month

Weekly Observances

July 17-23 – Capture the Sunset Week

Days

July 1 – National Postal Worker Day

July 1 – International Joke Day

July 1 – 23 – Tour de France

July 2 – World UFO Day

July 3-16 – Wimbledon

July 4 – Independence Day

July 4 – Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

July 5 – National Bikini Day

July 7 – World Chocolate Day

July 8 – National Video Games Day

July 11 – National 7-Eleven Day

July 12 – Pecan Pie Day

July 13 – Rock Worldwide Day

July 13 – French Fry Day

July 16 – World Snake Day

July 17 – World Emoji Day

July 17 – National Ice Cream Day

July 19 – National Daiquiri Day

July 20 – Hot Dog Day

July 20 – National Moon Day

July 21-25 – Summer X Games

July 24 – Amelia Earhart Day

July 24 – Parents’ Day

July 26 – Aunt and Uncle Day

July 28 – World Hepatitis Day

July 28-30 – World Lumberjack Championships

July 30 – Father-in-Law Day

July 30 – International Day of Friendship

July 30 – Friendship Day

Popular Hashtags For July:

#NationalPostalWorkerDay

#WorldUFODay

#WorldEmojiDay

#DayOfFriendship

August

August means the hottest days, back-to-school and the return of football.

Whether you’re celebrating the end of summer or trying to finish your tan in the dog days, August means lots of opportunities for fun.

Here are some holidays and celebrations you can use for your August marketing calendar:

Monthly Observances

Back to School Month

National Golf Month

National Breastfeeding Month

Family Fun Month

Peach Month

Weekly Observances

August 1-7 – International Clown Week

August 6-12 – National Farmers’ Market Week

August 14-20 – National Motorcycle Week (Always 2nd full week of August)

August 14-20 – Feeding Pets of the Homeless Week (Always 2nd full week of August)

Days

August 1 – National Girlfriends Day

August 2 – National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

August 3 – Hall of Fame Game/ NFL Preseason begins

August 4 – National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

August 5 – International Beer Day

August 8 – International Cat Day

August 9 – Book Lover’s Day

August 10 – National S’mores Day

August 11 – National Son and Daughter Day

August 12 – Middle Child’s Day

August 13 – Left-hander’s Day

August 16 – National Tell a Joke Day

August 18 – Bad Poetry Day

August 19 – World Photo Day

August 19 – World Humanitarian Day

August 20 – National Lemonade Day

August 21 – Senior Citizens Day

August 26 – National Dog Day

August 26 – Women’s Equality Day

August 30 – Frankenstein Day

August 31 – National Trail Mix Day

Popular Hashtags For August:

#InternationalCatDay

#NationalBookLoversDay

#WorldElephantDay

#LefthandersDay

#WorldPhotoDay

#WorldHumanitarianDay

#NationalLemonadeDay

#NationalDogDay

#WomensEqualityDay

September

The heat has finally broken, and Autumn has started to roll in – what better reason for dancing in September?

There are a lot of popular holidays and events you can leverage for marketing this month, including the kickoff of Hispanic Heritage Month, Grandparents Day, and, of course, Labor Day.

And if you forget to include National Talk Like a Pirate Day in your marketing calendar, someone may make you walk the plank, matey.

Monthly Observances

Wilderness Month

National Preparedness Month

National Food Safety Education Month

Fruit and Veggies—More Matters Month

National Yoga Awareness Month

Whole Grains Month

Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15)

Little League Month

Better Breakfast Month

Weekly Observances

September 10-16 – National Suicide Prevention Week

September 19-25 – Pollution Prevention Week

September 18-24 – National Indoor Plant Week

September 20-27 – National Dog Week

Days

September 2 – World Beard Day

September 3 – International Bacon Day

September 4 – Labor Day

September 5 – Cheese Pizza Day

September 5 – International Day of Charity

September 6 – Read a Book Day

September 10– Grandparents Day

September 11 – 9/11

September 12 – Video Games Day

September 13 – Uncle Sam Day

September 15 – Greenpeace Day

September 15-17– Rosh Hashanah

September 16 – Constitution Day

September 17 – Citizenship Day

September 17 – Oktoberfest Begins

September 17 – Boys’ and Girls’ Club Day for Kids

September 18 – Wife Appreciation Day

September 19 – International Talk Like a Pirate

September 22–25 – Presidents Cup PGA

September 21 – International Day of Peace

September 22 – Car-free Day

September 22 – First Day of Fall

September 22 – Native American Day

September 23 – Checkers Day

September 27 – World Tourism Day

September 27– National Voter Registration Day

September 28 – World Rabies Day

September 28 – National Good Neighbor Day

September 29 – World Heart Day

September 30 – International Podcast Day

Popular Hashtags For September:

#LaborDay

#NationalWildlifeDay

#CharityDay

#ReadABookDay

#911Day

#NationalVideoGamesDay

#TalkLikeAPirateDay

#PeaceDay

#CarFreeDay

#WorldRabiesDay

#GoodNeighborDay

#InternationalPodcastDay

October

Get your trick-or-treat bags ready, fill up that pumpkin spice latte, and light up the bonfire – it’s October.

There’s so much more to this month than just Halloween. It also has Teacher’s Day, International Coffee Day, and the beginning of the World Series.

Take a look at some other marketing themes for this month:

Monthly Observances

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Bully Prevention Month

Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

Halloween Safety Month

Financial Planning Month

National Pizza Month

Weekly Observances

October 2-8 – Great Books Week (always the first full week)

October 2-8 – National Work From Home Week (always the first full week)

October 16-22 – Mediation Week (third week in October)

October 16-22 – National Business Women’s Week (third week in October)

October 23-31 – National Red Ribbon Week

Days

October 1 – Coffee Day

October 1 – World Vegetarian Day

October 2 – Name Your Car Day

October 2 – Brow Day

October 3 – Oktoberfest Ends

October 3 – National Techies Day

October 3 – National Boyfriends Day

October 4 – National Taco Day

October 4-5 – Yom Kippur

October 5 – World Teacher’s Day

October 7 – National Kale Day

October 7 – World Smile Day

October 9 – Leif Erikson Day

October 9 – Columbus Day

October 9 – Indigenous Peoples’ Day

October 9 – Thanksgiving Day (Canada)

October 10 – World Mental Health Day

October 11 – It’s My Party Day

October 14 – World Egg Day

October 15 – Sweetest Day

October 16 – World Food Day

October 16 – Boss’s Day

October 17 – Spirit Day (anti-bullying)

October 22 – Make a Difference Day

October 24 – United Nations Day

October 28 – MLB World Series begins

October 30 – Mischief Night

October 30 – Checklist Day

October 31 – Halloween

Popular Hashtags For October:

#InternationalCoffeeDay

#TechiesDay

#NationalTacoDay

#WorldSmileDay

#WorldTeachersDay

#WorldHabitatDay

#WorldMentalHealthDay

#BossesDay

#UNDay

#ChecklistDay

#Halloween

November

Smell that crisp air, take in the beauty of changing leaves, and warm up around the fire pit this November.

The month in which we all give thanks, it’s also Peanut Butter Lover’s Month and Movember.

Kick off your marketing calendar with a Day of the Dead celebration, honor those who served on Veteran’s Day, and get ready for the big sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Monthly Observances

Movember

National Healthy Skin Month

Gluten-Free Diet Awareness Month

National Adoption Month

National Gratitude Month

Peanut Butter Lovers’ Month

National Diabetes Awareness Month

Weekly Observances

November 7-13 – World Kindness Week (second week: Monday – Sunday)

November 13-19 – American Education Week

November 20-26 – Game and Puzzle Week

Days

November 1 – Day of the Dead

November 1 – All Saint’s Day

November 1 – World Vegan Day

November 2 – Day of the Dead Ends

November 3 – Sandwich Day

November 4 – King Tut Day

November 6 – Daylight Savings Time ends

November 8 – Cappuccino Day

November 8 – STEM Day

November 10 – Marine Corps Birthday

November 11 – Veterans Day

November 12 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Day

November 13 – World Kindness Day

November 13 – Sadie Hawkins Day

November 14 – World Diabetes Day

November 15 – America Recycles Day

November 15 – National Entrepreneurs Day (third Tuesday of November)

November 16 – International Tolerance Day

November 17 – Homemade Bread Day

November 20 – Transgender Day Of Remembrance

November 23 – Thanksgiving Day

November 24 – Black Friday

November 25 – Small Business Saturday

November 27 – Cyber Monday

November 28 – Giving Tuesday

Popular Hashtags For November:

#WorldVeganDay

#NationalSandwichDay

#DaylightSavings

#CappuccinoDay

#STEMDay

#VeteransDay

#WKD

#WDD

#BeRecycled

#EntrepreneursDay

#Thanksgiving

#ShopSmall

December

The end is in sight – you’ve made it to the last month of the year. But you know what that means, right? 2024 is right around the corner.

Send your year off in style with marketing campaigns dedicated to more than the holiday season. This is also the month featuring Nobel Prize Day, Bill of Rights Day, and the first day of winter.

And don’t forget to check back here for a handy guide to 2024 marketing content.

Monthly Observances

National Human Rights Month

Operation Santa Paws

Bingo Month

Weekly Observances

December 7 – December 15 – Chanukah

December 26 – January 1 – Kwanzaa

Days

December 1 – World AIDS Day

December 1 – Rosa Parks Day

December 3 – International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 4 – Cookie Day

December 6 – St. Nicholas Day

December 7 – Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

December 9 – Christmas Card Day

December 10 – Nobel Prize Day

December 12 – Poinsettia Day

December 14 – Roast Chestnuts Day

December 15 – Bill of Rights Day

December 15 – National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day (Third Friday in December)

December 18 – Free Shipping Day

December 18 – Bake Cookies Day

December 20 – Go Caroling Day

December 21 – First Day of Winter / Winter Solstice

December 23 – Festivus

December 24 – Christmas Eve

December 25 – Christmas Day

December 26 – Kwanzaa

December 26 – Boxing Day

December 27 – National Fruitcake Day

December 31 – New Year’s Eve

Popular Hashtags For December:

#IDPWD

#NationalCookieDay

#NobelPrize

#WinterSolstice

#NYE

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal