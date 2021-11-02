Search Engine Journal Is Hiring A Paid Media Editor

Search Engine Journal is expanding its editorial team.

We’re excited to announce that Search Engine Journal is looking to hire a Paid Media Editor.

Apply here or continue reading for more details.

The starting date is yesterday for the right candidate.

You will be working closely with the Executive Editor and Managing Editor to ensure that our PPC section is filled with accurate, timely, engaging, high-quality content from the industry’s top experts and influencers.

A small percentage of your time will include working with the Marketing Team on promoting content.

Your marketing skills won’t have a chance to get rusty either, as 20% of your role involves using your knowledge and skills to run our paid social campaigns.

As Paid Media Editor, you’ll help strategically shape all of the PPC content (news and educational) that we publish, all with the goal of growing and retaining our audience.

This will include content about paid search (PPC), paid social, display advertising, and other types of digital advertising across major ad platforms – Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and more.

Who We’re Looking For

Most of all, we’re looking for someone who is excited to work for Search Engine Journal.

There’s a reason Search Engine Journal is visited by 1.8 million marketing professionals and gets 3 million+ pageviews each month.

Our mission is to help others in our industry by sharing tips and insights, and helping to solve problems through the content we publish. Above all, we strive to make sure the content we publish is helping others do their jobs better.

We want to make sure we continue producing content that keeps our audience coming back for more.

So if you want to help inform and educate (and on occasion entertain) PPC and marketing professionals on a daily basis – this is the perfect role for you.

The Ideal Paid Media Editor:

Loves to write, read, think, and talk about all things PPC.

Is performance-driven.

Is excited by the thought of owning our paid media strategy, planning, and execution.

We’re also looking for someone who loves our industry (or could grow to love it).

To be clear: You don’t need 20 years of experience in PPC or marketing to become our Paid Media Editor.

We’ve known plenty of people who are newer to our industry doing as many exciting things with content as people who have been around for 20+ years.

That’s why we’re coming straight to you – our audience.

You read us. You know us. Hopefully, you love us.

Even if you don’t love us, now’s your chance to get hired and help us put out the type of PPC content you’d want to see here on Search Engine Journal.

Finally, we’re looking for someone who is organized and who can execute ideas.

Ideas are great. We love ’em. You may even be overwhelmed by how many we have here.

But ultimately, we want someone who knows how to actually turn those great ideas into amazing content.

Are you someone who can hear an idea or look at a piece of content and tell whether it’s awesome or awful?

Great! Apply now.

Still not sure? Here’s a bit more info.

What You Will Be Doing

The Paid Media Editor role will be equal parts art (creativity) and science (data).

You will be managing and organizing content projects, deadlines, and people.

You will mainly be involved with:

Recruiting external contributors (practitioners, influencers, reps from the ad platforms) to write ongoing articles for Search Engine Journal.

Generating an ongoing list of topic ideas for external contributors.

Reviewing all submitted articles prior to publishing, working with authors on feedback/revisions when needed.

Writing articles (eg., how-tos, guides) for the PPC section.

Covering industry news on Paid Media that will be of interest to marketers, following journalistic principles.

See the full job listing and duties here.

You will work closely with me and the rest of the editorial team.

A journalism background is a bonus, but not necessary.

How You Can Apply

This is a full-time role. It is fully remote – you can work from anywhere.

Want to apply?

You can do so here.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Featured image: Shutterstock/nitsawan katerattanakul

Feed image: Shutterstock/lefthanderman