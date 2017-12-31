Google’s Most Searched Fads of 2017

Google’s Year in Search continues as the company looks back on the most searched fads of 2017.

Often times, search trends can be an indication of what’s going to be popular in the future. Other times, trending searches can pick up steam and fizzle out just as quickly.

This is a look back on search trends that hit their peak in 2017 before the craze began to die down. Will any of these have staying power in 2018? Read on to be the judge.

Unicorns

We reached peak unicorn in 2017, Google says, as Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino led to an influx of searches for all kinds of Unicorn-style food and beverage.

Unicorn cake, hot chocolate, and cheesecake were among some of the more popular items. Searches for Unicorn cuisine spanned all corners of the globe, with “how many calories are in a Unicorn Frappuccino?” being the number one calorie-related query.

Slime

Slime was all the rage in 2017, with “how to make slime?” being the number one “how-to” question of the year. Sure enough, that soon led to a rise in searches for “how to get slime out of carpet?” This may be a rare instance where correlation does imply causation.

Celebrity Animals

Unicorns had to share the spotlight with a couple of animals who had their 15 minutes of fame in 2017. A giraffe named April was trending in Google Search following a live stream of her pregnancy. A baby hippo named Fiona generated a lot of searches for being born prematurely, and a rescue dog named Marnie captured searchers hearts.

Memes

The top 5 trending memes of 2017 were:

“Cash me outside”

”United Airlines”

”Elf on the Shelf”

”What in Tarnation?”

”Mocking Spongebob”

Acronyms

The rise of popular acronyms had searchers taking to Google to find out what they mean. Some of the top trending acronyms of 2017 include:

WCW (woman crush Wednesday)

TFW (that feeling when)

GOAT (greatest of all time)

OFC (of course)

That’s a wrap for 2017! Any guesses on what the next big search trend might be in 2018?