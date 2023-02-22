Google Search Console Update: More Granular User Permissions

Google Search Console has released an update to its user permissions settings.

The new update provides more granular control over what users can access within a Search Console account, improving security and making collaboration easier for teams.

More Specific Permissions

Under the new update, owners of Search Console accounts can now grant more specific permissions to users.

This includes granting access to only certain properties or data from specific periods, which can be especially useful for managing large teams.

Different Levels Of Permissions

Users can now be given different permissions within a property, such as read-only, complete editing, or restricted editing access.

This means that users can view data but not make changes, or make any changes they need, or make changes with some limitations.

A More Secure & Efficient Way To Work

Google designed this update to provide a more secure and efficient way for users to work together on Search Console accounts.

The ability to set more specific permissions ensures owners have better control over who can access their Search Console data.

Users will only see the relevant information to their work by utilizing these controls.

Review Your User Permissions Settings

It’s a good idea to review your Search Console user permissions settings to ensure your team members have access to the correct level of information.

This update is a valuable addition to Search Console for website owners and managers who want more control over their data and who want to collaborate more effectively with their teams.

Featured Image: Chiociolla/Shutterstock

Source: Google