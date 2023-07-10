Try it Free
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. SEO

Google News Indexing Disruption Causes Decrease In Traffic For Content Publishers

Google is investigating a service disruption with Google News indexing causing content publishers to see a decrease in search traffic.

Google News Indexing Disruption Causes Decrease In Traffic For Content Publishers

Google is investigating a service disruption affecting Google News indexing, according to the Google Search Status Dashboard.

There’s an ongoing issue with indexing in Google News that’s affecting all sites. Sites may be experiencing a decrease in traffic from Google News. We’re working on identifying the root cause. Next update will be within 24 hours.

Google News Indexing Disruption Causes Decrease In Traffic For Content PublishersScreenshot from Google, July 2023

The Google Search Status Dashboard is a tool that provides status updates for Google Search systems and indicates any issues affecting multiple sites or users that might explain changes in site performance.

When Google News Indexing Issues Began

Trouble with Google News traffic was reported on Twitter several hours ago.

John Mueller, Google Search Advocate, responded:

The Publisher Center Help community is also discussing the issue. Publishers have noted volatility in Google News traffic for the last few weeks, potentially because of syndicated content rankings.

 

What’s Next

When an issue is detected, the Search Relations and Search Engineering teams at Google collaborate to resolve it.

Detection is often based on various signals, such as internal monitoring and community feedback.

Now, the Search Engineering team is tasked with investigating the root cause of the issues with Google News indexing.

While the issue is in progress, mitigation measures may be employed to reduce the problem’s scope or impact.

Continued Updates About Google News Indexing

During the lifecycle of this issue, the Search Relations team should provide regular updates.

These updates should include more details about the issue, such as the scale or affected regions, a timeline for the next update, and progress toward resolving it.

We will continue monitoring the situation for updates expected within 24 hours. 

Featured image: BigTunaOnline/Shutterstock

Category News SEO
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Kristi Hines Associate Editor at Search Engine Journal

Kristi Hines is an Associate Editor for Search Engine Journal.

Google News Indexing Disruption Causes Decrease In Traffic For Content Publishers

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.

Conquer your day with daily search marketing news.

Advertisement