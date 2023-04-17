Google To Advertisers: Upgrade To New Search Ads 360 By 2024

Google announced the latest improvements to Search Ads 360 in an effort to offer a more efficient and user-friendly experience, with cross-channel campaign support and features that cater to the needs of enterprise advertisers.

Google encourages advertisers to upgrade soon. The new Search Ads 360 experience will become available to advertisers ahead of the planned April 2024 shutdown of the previous version.

What Is Search Ads 360?

Search Ads 360 is a part of the Google Marketing Platform, designed for advertisers to manage cross-channel search campaigns with enterprise-level capabilities for ad campaign creation, deployment, and optimization.

What Are The New Search Ads 360 Features?

The new platform offers improved support for Google Ads, Microsoft Advertising, Yahoo! Japan, and Baidu.

Google Ads support in the new Search Ads 360 offers text, image, display, video, and app promotion formats.

Microsoft Advertising campaign settings allow advertisers to control spending, location targeting, and campaign optimization.

There are also new features like Templates, Performance Center, and enhanced reporting capabilities.

Templates, an automated campaign builder for dynamic ad campaigns, could help advertisers with frequently changing inventory and seasonal promotions.

The Performance Center in Search Ads 360 may streamline planning, budgeting, and reporting.

Reporting and attribution improvements could provide a seamless transition with updated historical data, intuitive workflows, and a flexible Reporting API for custom reports.

What Should Advertisers Do Now?

Advertisers can check the Experience Hub or monitor in-product notifications to see when they are eligible for the new Search Ads 360 experience.

Google recommends that advertisers upgrade before the shutdown of the previous version by April 2024.

It should allow them to simplify cross-channel ad campaign management and improve performance and efficiency.

According to Google, the new Search Ads 360 platform is highly customizable and can be tailored to meet the specific needs of enterprise advertisers.

With a fresh user interface, the platform enhances enterprise workflows by offering new ways for advertisers to centralize and scale their daily tasks and key activities.

Google’s 2022 blog post provides more in-depth information on the added features and improvements that have been made to the platform.

Regarding customer support and resources for enterprise advertisers using the new Search Ads 360 platform, Google has confirmed that there will be no changes to the existing customer support for SA360.

This means that advertisers can continue collaborating with their account representatives, who will guide them through the upgrade process and provide assistance when needed.

Why Would Google Make These Changes?

Google hopes to improve the advertiser experience and help them achieve better results with better cross-channel search campaign management.

Additionally, the new platform functionality may help Google stay competitive in the advertising technology market by responding to the current needs of its users.

Featured image: sdx15/Shutterstock