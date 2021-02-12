50% off SEJ Special
Google My Business & Local SEO in 2021 [Podcast]

On today’s Search Engine Journal Show LIVE, Loren Baker and Greg Gifford will be going over what’s important and what’s changing for Google My Business and Local Search in 2021.

First off, they discuss the recent add-ons for Google My Business for auto dealers when it comes to inventory.

Second, the ability to sync Google My Business and Google Merchant Center to highlight products available at different locations.

Then they get deeper into things like Service Areas, safety precautions, combatting spam and other happenings within GMB management.

Today’s episode of the Search Engine Journal show is dedicated to Hamlet Batista.

CategorySearch Podcast
Ebook
